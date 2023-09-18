New Individual Paid Sick Days for BMWED

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNSF Railway is pleased to announce a new tentative agreement that is subject to ratification with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division—International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), which includes paid sick days.

Building upon existing BNSF paid time off and sickness benefits, BMWED members will receive individual paid days off to use as sick days and gain the ability to convert up to three personal leave days to sick days each year. Today's announcement is part of larger discussions about modernizing the work environment.

With a successful conclusion of the BMWED agreement, BNSF will have negotiated paid sick day and work modernization agreements with all twelve labor unions that represent BNSF employees.

About BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway is one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies. BNSF operates approximately 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF is one of the top transporters of consumer goods, grain and agricultural products, low-sulfur coal, and industrial goods such as petroleum, chemicals, housing materials, food, and beverages. BNSF’s shipments help feed, clothe, supply, and power American homes and businesses every day. BNSF and its employees have developed one of the most technologically advanced and efficient railroads in the industry. We work continuously to improve the value of the safety, service, energy, and environmental benefits we provide to our customers and the communities we serve. You can learn more about BNSF at www.BNSF.com.