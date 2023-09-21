CRA’s Life Sciences Team Partners with U.S. Trade and Development Agency to Promote Value-based Procurement Initiatives

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, today announced its second engagement in an ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) in support of the agency’s Global Procurement Initiative (GPI).

On July 28, 2023, CRA’s Life Sciences team welcomed representatives of the USTDA, a delegation of senior government officials from Thailand, and a representative from the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok to CRA’s Boston headquarters.

CRA’s Rajini Jayasuriya and Annabelle Fowler delivered training and led discussions on lessons from the U.S. healthcare system and strategies based on international best practices in value-based medicine procurement policies that deliver patient access, medicines availability, and innovation.

CRA works under contract to USTDA to help build capacity for public sector procurement in developing countries and to train public officials regarding practices and policies that integrate life-cycle cost analysis and a best-value determination in a fair and transparent manner.

In March 2023, CRA’s Kirsten Axelsen and Annabelle Fowler traveled to Quito, Ecuador to serve as speakers at a three-day GPI workshop attended by more than 80 Ecuadorian government officials.

