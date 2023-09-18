Continental and Ethernovia Announce Partnership to Develop Automotive Switch in 7nm

HANOVER, Germany & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Continental and Ethernovia, Inc. announced a development partnership to create a high-bandwidth, low-latency switch in an automotive-qualified 7nm process to efficiently and securely move data within software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Initially, Continental and Ethernovia will work together to make the advanced switch fit for series use in High-Performance Computers (HPC) developed by Continental. Second, the partners will collaborate on the development of a highly integrated network chip for automotive use.

"With Ethernovia, we have the perfect partner at our side to develop a particularly innovative and urgently needed technology solution for the mobility of the future," said Jean-Francois Tarabbia, Head of Architecture and Networking Business Area at Continental. “New functions in the vehicle drive an increase in computing power, and with it an increased amount of data to be absorbed and acted upon. Conventional computing topologies are reaching the limits of their performance. With the new approach of a switch tailored to meet the needs of the automotive customers, in combination with innovative design of High-Performance Computers, we can offer our customers an effective, power efficient, and cost-efficient solution.”

"This partnership allows us to help shape tomorrow's mobility," said Ramin Shirani, CEO and co-founder at Ethernovia. “Continental's expertise in building High-Performance Computers for the automotive sector and designing complex electrical/electronic architectures in vehicles perfectly complements our know-how in developing communication components for transferring and processing data within the automotive market’s unique requirements, including functional safety."

Continental and Ethernovia expect the new switching technology to deliver solutions for effectively accelerating data exchange within vehicles, as connectivity solutions, new driver assistance systems, highly automated and future autonomous driving functions all require the exchange and processing of more and more data in near real time.

