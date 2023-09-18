Wawanesa Deploys Guidewire Cloud to Drive Service, Innovation, and Growth

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa), a leading Canadian mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Wawanesa has successfully deployed Guidewire Cloud to drive service, innovation, and growth. A Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Digital customer since 2010, Wawanesa originally implemented Guidewire in a self-managed, on-premise deployment model. Now, Guidewire Cloud is enabling Wawanesa to provide excellent service to its valued brokers and members, power its core business, simplify its IT operations, and adapt more quickly to changing market demands.

Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Insurance and Technology Officer Tracy Riley said, “Our implementation of Guidewire Cloud strengthens our capabilities as a mutual insurer, investing in industry leading technologies to support the evolving needs of both our members and broker partners.”

“We thank Wawanesa for its partnership and congratulate them on their successful migration to Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby. “We are excited to be providing the technology foundation to help the company continue its mission of maximizing value for its brokers and members who rely on them to provide excellent service, and be a positive force in the communities where they operate.”

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion (CAD) in annual revenue and assets of nearly $12 billion (CAD). Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.6 million members in Canada. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates. Learn more at Wawanesa.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.