ECFC Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2023 LUMINARIES Awards

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in consumer-driven benefit solutions through advocacy and education, has been named to BenefitsPRO LUMINARIES Class of 2023 in the category of Education & Communication.

“We are honored to be recognized for the value we bring to benefits professionals and are proud of the accomplishments we and the other awardees will celebrate together. For over 40 years, ECFC has been dedicated to the advancement of tax-advantaged benefits to empower millions of Americans to better afford healthcare expenses. Every educational program we create, along with every communications effort we deliver, is in support of this mission,” said Christa Day, Executive Director at ECFC.

This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“This year’s honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of benefits and health care,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. “Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators.”

Highlights of ECFC’s achievements in education and communication within the benefits industry over the past 12 months include the following:

Communications to Congress on continued flexibility for telehealth under HSA-eligible health plans.

Teaching and issuing over 200 certifications on flexible compensation.

“Benefits By the Numbers” social media campaign to promote industry facts on the use of HSAs, FSAs and HRAs.

YouTube video series to educate benefits professionals about the value of ECFC and its role in the industry over the past 40 years.

About ECFC

ECFC is the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in consumer-driven benefit solutions. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. Visit https://ecfc.org/ for more information.