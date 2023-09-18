ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Serves as the Presenting Sponsor for Dress for Success® Worldwide’s Annual Power Lunch, Women Who Inspire, with Guest of Honor, Gayle King

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Dress for Success® Worldwide's annual power lunch, Women Who Inspire, which will take place on September 27 in New York City. The event, hosted by CEO of Dress for Success® Worldwide, Michele C. Meyer-Shipp and Senior Vice President, Content, at Hearst Magazines, Lucy Kaylin, brings together the women Dress for Success serves, innovative thought leaders, media and social influencers and corporate executives. The luncheon aims to create practical and sustainable solutions to advance economic opportunities for all women. Guest of honor, Gayle King, Television Journalist and Co-Host of CBS Mornings, joins the event for an inspiring conversation on the art of reinvention and living your purpose.

Continuing its support of the organization for the third consecutive year, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is donating $50,000 to Dress for Success®, to support professional development resources for women in their journey to achieve economic independence. The brand is also collaborating with influential women, including television personality and entrepreneur Crystal Kung Minkoff, Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast and New York Times Bestselling Author Shawn Johnson East, and home expert and entrepreneur Chelsea DeBoer to share their power stories and offer valuable career insights for women.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Dress for Success® for the Women Who Inspire power lunch as we are committed to supporting women by helping them receive the resources that they need to excel both in their personal lives and careers,” says Laurie Kirschner, Senior Director of Marketing at Church & Dwight, the company behind the ARM & HAMMER™ brand. “Working alongside Crystal, Shawn and Chelsea is truly inspiring, as their unique stories and insights can provide invaluable guidance to women everywhere.”

According to Center of American Progress’ The State of Women in the Labor Market in 2023 report, women’s employment has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, however, persistent barriers and challenges continue to hinder women’s equal participation in the economy. Through donations, Dress for Success® confronts these obstacles head-on, equipping women with the necessary resources to attain economic self-sufficiency.

“We’re honored to bring back our Women Who Inspire event, which honors the courage, strength, and resiliency of the women we serve,” says Meyer-Shipp. “The all-important support from ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry reinforces our shared commitment to empowering women.”

For more information and to donate to Dress for Success® and the Women Who Inspire power lunch, visit www.armandhammer.com/dress-for-success.

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Visit www.armandhammer.com/laundry to learn more.

About Dress for Success® Worldwide:

Dress for Success® is the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers unemployed and underemployed women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, and development tools and professional attire to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 140 cities in 24 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.3 million women. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.