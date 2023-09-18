MedSitter Announces Rebranding, Changes Name To Collette Health

Announcement: MedSitter is rebranding under a new name, Collette Health to reflect its evolution of offerings: virtual observation, virtual nursing, and team nursing. President Holly Miller explains how their team is making continuous virtual care the acute standard of care.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedSitter, a leading virtual patient observation solution, today unveiled a new identity including a new name, Collette Health, as part of a rebranding initiative to continue its mission to make continuous virtual care the acute standard of care. The company’s rebranding better reflects Collette Health’s evolution to meet the market demands for virtual care solutions.

“Our focus has always been to be the virtual standard of care that values the patient and clinician experience, first and foremost,” said Collette Health President Holly Miller. “Our new brand aligns with our customers biggest pain points; staffing shortages, rise in patient acuity, and the mounting costs of adverse events.”

The new brand identity also represents a renewed sense of purpose, rooted in the company’s tagline – the next generation of high-acuity virtual care – and its logo of two French angelfish, which always travel in pairs. With Collette Health, patients and staff are never alone. The name Collette means “People of Victory,” and our goal is to help our healthcare partners be victorious with patient safety and staff satisfaction.

Recent top marks from a KLAS Spotlight Report reveal positive customer experiences with Collette Health’s turnkey solution. The virtual patient observation market is experiencing significant growth as healthcare organizations look for ways to alleviate staff shortages and burnout, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Collette Health supports acute hospitals and health systems of all sizes across the continuum of care and combines virtual monitoring, virtual clinician observers and analytics, helping high-acuity clinicians with its 10:1 patient observation system. Along with its new name, Collette Health is also bringing to market a new AI presence-detection capability that helps virtual observers to remain focused on patient care. AI and Machine Learning is used to anticipate, rather than react to patients.

Collette Health’s Chief Product Officer Nicholas Luthy said: “Our new identity conveys to our customers our commitment to innovation. We’re constantly evolving our solutions to meet their challenges. Today, over 150+ hospitals and health systems trust Collette Health’s AI-enabled virtual software, virtual observers, and actionable analytics to identify and intervene, positively impacting the high-acuity patient experience and HCAHPS scores.”

This marks a major milestone as the company continues to improve patient safety, reduce clinician burnout and serve its customers with key value propositions such as increased satisfaction, improved patient safety, and driving revenue and innovation helping to provide top-notch care at key client touchpoints. The industry initially started with in-person 1-on-1 sitters, and Collette Health has evolved to virtual care, virtual nursing and team nursing. These are the areas where both patient and clinician experience can have the most significant impact.

“As a customer, we are thrilled to see this evolution into Collette Health. Their new identity aligns with their approach of virtual care and embodies their commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care and overall patient experience,” said Kristin Brandt, Supervisor Float Pool, CentraCare.

“We are excited to partner with hospitals and health systems that see the potential of virtual care and are deploying it in different and exciting ways,” said Miller.

To learn more about Collette Health visit collettehealth.com.

About Collette Health:

Collette Health (formerly MedSitter) is the next generation of high-acuity virtual care. More than 150 hospitals and 12 top healthcare systems nationwide trust our AI-enabled, continuous virtual observation, clinician observers, and actionable analytics to solve staffing shortages, prevent adverse events, and improve patient and clinician satisfaction. Partner with us. Follow us: LinkedIn