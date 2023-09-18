Pantaleon and C3 AI Partner to Modernize Sugar Industry, Transforming Harvesting Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that Pantaleon — the top sugar producer in Central America — has expanded its commitment with C3 AI by deploying C3 Generative AI to improve business efficiencies. Pantaleon first became a customer in early 2023 when it purchased two pilot applications — C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization and C3 AI Process Optimization.

“It’s clear that Pantaleon is leading innovation in this industry by recognizing how AI, and more recently as an early adopter of generative AI, can transform the inner workings of a traditional industry and allow leadership to make smarter and faster decisions — and by using C3 AI as an experienced partner, do it quickly and efficiently,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Together we are demonstrating the unmatched economic value of combining 170-years of industry knowledge with enterprise AI.”

As part of its transformation, the Guatemala-based company has been using C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization to plan their sugar cane harvesting process and C3 AI Process Optimization to maximize sugar production. These applications — including C3 Generative AI — are running on Google Cloud and leveraging Google Cloud’s services and solutions at scale.

“Our people’s deep industry understanding, combined with C3 AI’s expertise that can frame the problem and abstract operations into a computable form, allows us to transition to a new operational paradigm,” said Pantaleon CFO and AI strategy leader, Guillermo Medina. “We’re not only employing our advanced proprietary predictive models but also optimizing our operations, reimagining our approach to value creation.”

Pantaleon is also transforming work beyond the fields, using C3 Generative AI to manage and analyze documents for information retrieval and analysis. With such large-scale global operations, the company accrues a substantial amount of documentation, such as analyst reports, market forecasts, and service contracts; with C3 Generative AI, Pantaleon employees can swiftly find precise answers to their questions and pinpoint the originating document, even among multiple contracts with varied terms from a single vendor.

In addition, Pantaleon is using C3 Generative AI to optimize the process to develop pricing outlooks; these are a crucial function for the sugar producer, as 80% of production is pre-sold before the harvest season begins.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.