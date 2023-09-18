BuzzFeed Studios And Acast Launch New Podcast, “Am I Doing It Wrong?” Presented By HuffPost

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company, and Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, are partnering to debut a new podcast series titled Am I Doing It Wrong?. The weekly show, presented by HuffPost, the award-winning digital news organization and hosted by HuffPost’s Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, explores the all-too-human anxieties we have about trying to get our lives right.

Every week on the podcast, hosts Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson choose a different topic – from saying sorry to tipping to online dating – and enlist experts and guests with big opinions to debate and strategize the best ways to tackle everything that’s constantly thrown at us. By the end of each episode, you’ll be wiser, less worried and more equipped to do every day a little better. Every episode will feature a guest — from HuffPost editors and reporters to psychologists to couples counselors to comedians — who will help them break apart the struggle, analyze it, and provide their expertise and hot takes.

Listen to the trailer for Am I Doing It Wrong? HERE.

“Audiences flock to our content and original journalism for tips on navigating the world – from detailed financial tips, modern dating advice to navigating holiday dinners. We’re excited to bring our talented editors, writers, and special guests straight to our audience’s ears to answer their most pressing questions about modern life,” said Paul Ricci, head of unscripted for BuzzFeed Studios. “We’re thrilled to launch Am I Doing It Wrong? in partnership with Acast, and we can’t wait for audiences to join the conversation.”

“A few months ago, Acast and BuzzFeed launched our first podcast together, Bite Club, which landed well with hungry audiences and advertisers, and now we’re excited to bring HuffPost’s Am I Doing It Wrong? to anxious listeners around the world! Between Acast’s platform agnostic global distribution and BuzzFeed’s unmatched vision for content creation, this partnership will continue delivering great podcasts to audiences and advertisers everywhere,” said Veronika Taylor, SVP, Creator Network at Acast.

Am I Doing It Wrong? is part of BuzzFeed Studios and Acast’s existing partnership, which was announced last year and includes a slate of six audio series for global listeners with diverse programming and talent from BuzzFeed, Inc.’s global brands and fan-favorite franchises. Under the partnership, Acast will launch and distribute the podcasts, provide production services and creative direction, as well as manage monetization of the slate through advanced advertising and sponsorship technology. Acast will make Am I Doing It Wrong? widely accessible to listeners by distributing it across all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, and wherever else audiences get their podcasts.

About HuffPost

HuffPost is an award-winning news organization that publishes original journalism about real stories and real life, spanning politics, lifestyle, entertainment and more. HuffPost reaches an average of 65M monthly global readers to help them navigate the world and how it affects them. HuffPost employs more than 115 journalists in the U.S. and is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, The National Magazine Award, the GLAAD Award, and many others.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world’s most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans more than 100,000 podcasts, 2,300 advertisers and 400 million monthly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST).