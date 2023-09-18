One Year Post Hurricane Ian, Ft. Myers Beach is Rebuilding on Florida’s Gulf Coast

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the one year since Hurricane Ian, a new lifestyle destination is emerging on Florida’s Gulf coast: Ft. Myers Beach. The hurricane wiped out the island community’s structures and infrastructure, and experts estimate that it will take years to rebuild.

The town is buzzing with rebuilding activity, businesses reopening and other signs of revitalization.

One home builder with a particular vision for the Beach is Marc Devisse, founder/president of the 17-year-old Tri-Town Construction, based in Ft. Myers, who has established a sales center on the Beach for his custom homes.

Devisse’s driving passion is expressed in his company’s mission-driven tagline, “Rebuilding Southwest Florida.”

Ft. Myers Beach is his focus.

Devisse’s vision is to design homes to endure and recall the laid-back lifestyle that featured the wooden beach homes that Ian destroyed. “Tri-Town homes on Ft. Myers Beach are nestled into the environment and built for durability,” said Devisse. “They are both luxurious and strong.”

Devisse says Tri-Town brings a key advantage to the market: He can build his custom homes in one year for $630,000 to $860,000. “The quicker we can rebuild, the greater the economic impact, and the more jobs are created,” he said.

His homes, between 1,400 to more than 1,800 square feet, have open plan living areas and spacious patios to take advantage of views and breezes. The three- and four-bedroom homes are scalable to various lot sizes. Two model homes are offered, a one-story and two-story. Both are elevated to meet today’s flood zone standards, exceed current building codes, and are fully hurricane protected with impact glass and standing seam metal roofs. Prospective buyers are current owners of lots and new lot buyers.

Devisse said, “The destination is ripe for investment and it is important for local companies with a commitment to the island to pioneer its development. It gives investors and homeowners the knowledge that the future of Ft. Myers Beach is in good hands. I want to help restore the island’s charm and friendliness by building homes that attract buyers with a similar vision for the island’s future.”

Another major Ft. Myers Beach development in-the-works is Margaritaville, a high-end 254-room destination resort with five restaurants and a spa. The highly anticipated opening of the resort is expected to jumpstart economic recovery by bringing visitors to Ft. Myers Beach from around the world.

Devisse founded Tri-Town Construction in 2005 at 23 years old, upon graduating with a marketing degree from Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero, near Ft. Myers. From a home office with two employees including Devisse, the company has grown to employ 25 people and earn more than $15 million per year in sales.

For more information, visit Tri-TownConstruction.com.

