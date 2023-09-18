Recharge Capital Taps Bridgewater Associates Singapore Executive Margaret Wang as Managing Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recharge Capital, the leading $6B thematic-first private investment firm, today announced former Executive Director and Head of Bridgewater Associates Singapore, Margaret Wang, has been appointed Managing Partner focused on leading its Women’s Health Strategy. Wang will lead the firm’s Singapore office and spearhead the firm’s operations in the APAC region.

Wang joins Recharge Capital with experience in senior leadership positions at global asset managers and financial services firms. Prior to leading Bridgewater Associates Singapore, Wang served as Director of Strategic Initiatives at Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure provider, and as Head of Product Partnerships at Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP), leading partnerships across payment, content, and business management with Apple, Google, Facebook, PayPal, Chownow, Acuity Scheduling, and Zola. She began her career in strategy and business development at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

“Margaret’s appointment is a catalytic moment for our firm,” said Lorin Gu, Founding Partner of Recharge Capital. “She brings tremendous experience to our thematic-first investment framework and maintains a track record as one of the world’s best-in-class asset managers across sectors. We’re excited for this next phase of growth which is solidified with Margaret’s expertise.”

Upon joining Recharge Capital, Wang is set to play a crucial leadership role in the firm’s thematic strategies, including Rhea Holdings Co., a $200M women’s healthcare-focused investment vehicle launched in June 2023. With a novel private equity structure, the vehicle leverages cross-asset class strategies to drive transformative growth in the women’s healthcare industry.

“I’m thrilled to join the Recharge team and drive value creation across key international markets," said Wang. “The firm’s thematic strategy is well-positioned to foster innovation and societal impact across the value chain, and I’m excited to tackle the crucial challenges our world faces through our unique approach to investing in and building meaningful businesses.”

At Bridgewater Associates, Margaret led the firm’s on-ground operations and managed the buildout of its Singapore office to strengthen its foothold in the APAC region.

“Over the past several years, Margaret has played an important role in furthering our presence in Singapore by establishing and leading our office there,” said Kyle Delaney, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Bridgewater Associates. “We’re thrilled to watch Margaret take on her new role and grateful for her contributions to the Bridgewater community.”

Margaret joins Recharge’s thematic investment team as a key growth driver for the firm’s innovative and incentive-aligned investment structures. Recharge Capital remains an active investor in sectors such as fintech democratization, women’s healthcare, digital assets, and semiconductor enablement.

About Recharge Capital:

Recharge Capital is a leading thematic-first private investment firm focused on driving innovation and impact across various sectors. With a strong emphasis on women's healthcare and fertility, the firm leverages its expertise and strategic partnerships to invest, scale, and optimize transformative businesses. Recharge Capital operates from its offices in New York and Singapore, serving as a catalyst for positive change in the global investment landscape. For further information about Recharge Capital and its women's healthcare and fertility initiatives, please visit our website at www.rechargecapital.com or contact our press office at media@rechargecapital.com.