Digitate Partners with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Next Generation, Intelligence-enabled Connected Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Toshiba), the global market share leader in installed electronic point of sale technology, to deliver next-generation store support service to retailers throughout Europe leveraging Digitate’s ignio™ AIOps platform.

The partnership will provide Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions customers access to AI-driven, class-leading support across a full multi-vendor retail store environment. It will also ensure resilient operations for the customers’ critical business functions by automatically flagging and diagnosing problems, proactively resolving them, in addition to helping predict and prevent them.

“Digitate’s strategic partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions delivers the technology backbone for its Connected Services offering, transforming their Command Center operations and enhancing service delivery for its retail customers,” said Ritu Dubey, Global Head of New Business Sales and Market Development, at Digitate. “We are dedicated to bringing together the best-in-class solutions, powered by ignio™, to accelerate customers’ autonomous retail enterprise journeys while helping Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions build a solid foundation for future innovation and growth.”

In April 2023, Digitate deployed ignio™ at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in just 21 days – a record speed for an ignio™ deployment, demonstrating the time to value Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ customers throughout Europe can expect when choosing their intelligent Connected Services.

"Through our partnership with Digitate, we have been able to make a step-change to the capability of the services we can offer to our customers. The ignio™ AIOps technologies enable us to continuously innovate in a competitive store services market,” said Margriet van Schaik, VP of Services at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in Europe. “Expanding the Connected Services offering to recognize the complexity of retail stores and the technologies retailers deploy beyond Toshiba’s own, moves the retailer maintenance model from reactive to an AI-enabled predictive model. And helping retailers delight their customers is something they are asking for every day.”

Additionally, Jules Harms, Director of Professional Services at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions in Europe, added, “By gathering insights from devices and software applications, then using ignio™ AI-enabled analytics to understand component and software process failure patterns, retailers can proactively fix issues before they disrupt retail store operations. And the knock-on effect of reducing carbon emissions through fewer physical engineer visits to stores is only good news for the planet, and environmentally conscious retailers and consumers.”

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations, while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, to learn more.

About Digitate

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps solution that reimagines the enterprise business landscape with its distinctive closed-loop approach. It combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to resolve and prevent issues autonomously. Our customers span multiple industries and include global enterprises that are leaders and innovators. To stay up to date on ignio™ news and learn how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions, visit us at www.digitate.com and follow Digitate on X and LinkedIn.