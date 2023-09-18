OutKick Signs Donovan McNabb to Host New Show

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, has signed former NFL star Donovan McNabb to host a video podcast entitled The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb launching on Tuesday, September 19th. Episodes will drop every Tuesday and Friday throughout the NFL season.

The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb will dive into all the NFL action, the latest news around the league, and interviews with the greatest football minds. McNabb started at quarterback for 13 NFL seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the team to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl. He garnered more than 40,000 yards and 250 touchdowns over his pro career.

The show will be co-hosted by OutKick Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero, an award-winning NFL reporter, Pro Football Hall of Fame selector and Associated Press All-Pro voter.

In commenting on the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “Donovan McNabb is an NFL legend who I always enjoyed watching, except when he played against the Titans. I’m ecstatic to have him as a teammate now and he will be a great addition to OutKick, where we are continuing to build a unique home for the most insightful personalities in sports media who are free to speak their minds.”

McNabb added, “I've always been a fan of OutKick and I’m excited to take the next step in my career off the field hosting The 5 Spot. I look forward to providing my analysis of games every week and interviewing former players and coaches. I can’t wait to get started.”

The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb will be available on Outkick.com, across OutKick’s social channels and on all major podcast platforms. Subscribe to notifications at OutKick.com/the5spot.

