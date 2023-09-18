Valor Sports & Entertainment, Inc Unveils an Explosive Main Event for VBK2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor Bare Knuckle, the premier destination for true bare-knuckle boxing, is proud to announce the electrifying main event for VBK2. Mark "The Hand Of" Godbeer, the reigning VBK1 Heavyweight Tournament Winner hailing from Bridgwater, Somerset, England, will be defending his title against hard punching slugger, Lavar "Big" Johnson, who fights out of Fresno, California.

Both Godbeer and Johnson have made waves in the world of bare-knuckle fighting with their incredible power and knockout ability. This blockbuster showdown promises to be an unforgettable battle of two heavy hitters who have a history of sending fighters to the deck, thrilling fans with their explosive performances.

These warriors have more in common than their ability to deliver jaw-dropping knockouts; they both tasted victory at the inaugural VBK 1 event, which took place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in New Town North Dakota. Their journey from that historic night has led them to this pivotal moment, where they will once again step into the all impressive “Bout Circle” to settle the score.

Valor Bare Knuckle 2 is set to take place at the fan friendly University of North Florida (UNF) Center in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 27, 2023. With the world watching, Godbeer and Johnson will headline an event that is destined to become an instant classic.

"Bare-knuckle fighting is all about heart, power, and determination, and Mark Godbeer and Lavar Johnson embody these qualities," said VBK host Ken Shamrock, who is the face of the company. "We are thrilled to have these two fighters back in the bout circle for VBK2. This is a matchup that fans have been clamoring for, and we can guarantee that it will deliver fireworks."

The unstoppable force that is Mark "The Hand Of" Godbeer has engraved his name into the archives of combat sports history with his awe-inspiring, bone-crushing power that resides in both of his thunderous fists. Hailing from the heart of the United Kingdom, Goodbeer seeks a devastating knockout against Johnson.

“It's one of those fights where we both got the power to knock each other out,” stated Mark Goodbeer. “I always go into my fights with the intention to knock my opponent out, and this fight is no different. If I catch Lavar clean, he's going to sleep, that I can promise you, and that is the plan.”

Lavar "Big" Johnson continues to reign as an unrivaled bare-knuckle knockout artist. His raw, uncontrolled power is nothing short of legendary, making him a threatening and relentless adversary for any brave soul daring to step into the ring with him. Lavar Johnson has big plans to destroy Goodbeer, and solidify himself as a true bare-knuckle titan.

“They say styles make fights,” Lavar Johnson said. “Mark Godbeer is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter and so am I. Whoever lands that clean power shot is going down. It’s going to be a hell of a show, and everyone should be tuning in. Valor Bare Knuckle is the new kid on the block that will be taking over combat sports.”

The anticipation for this bout is at an all-time high, making it the likely candidate for "Fight of the Night." Fight fans from around the globe will be tuning in to witness this historic showdown, and tickets which go on sale in the next few weeks are expected to sell out quickly.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements regarding the full fight card for VBK2. Valor Bare Knuckle promises to deliver an unforgettable night of bare-knuckle action that you won't want to miss.

Stay connected with Valor Bare Knuckle through social media:

Facebook: Valor Bare Knuckle

YouTube: Valor Bare Knuckle

Instagram: @ValorBK

Twitter: @ValorBK

About Valor Bare Knuckle (VBK):

Valor Bare Knuckle is a groundbreaking true bare knuckle boxing professional sport founded by Ken Shamrock in collaboration with Valor Sports and Entertainment Inc. With a focus on raw skill, technique, and the spirit of combat sports, VBK, with its innovation of the Bout Circle, aims to bring a new level of excitement to the world of combat sports.