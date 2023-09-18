EnerSys Awarded $92M Long-Term Contract With the United States Navy for Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) Batteries

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has recently been selected to supply its proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries to the United States Navy (USN) as main storage batteries on all four classes of USN Nuclear Submarines. The contract has a maximum value of $91.8M over its multi-year duration.

This production contract is a continuation of a supplier relationship in which EnerSys has supplied its TPPL batteries for US Navy submarines for over fifteen years from its highly automated facility in Warrensburg, Missouri.

“ The mission-critical nature of our energy storage solutions is at the foundation of our partnership with the US Navy. Our entire EnerSys team is proud of the Navy’s confidence in our ability to meet these needs by extending our production relationship through this new contract award,” said David Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer for EnerSys.

Mark Matthews, Senior Vice President Specialty Global added, “ EnerSys takes great pride in supporting the US Navy’s submarine fleet with our proprietary TPPL technology for the growing needs of this demanding application. It is an honor to partner with the US Navy for the next five years and we look forward to continuing to support the US Navy as well as the entire US Department of Defense with EnerSys advanced lithium cobalt and proprietary lithium ion-chemistries.”

About EnerSys:

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures.

