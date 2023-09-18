FPT Software Announces Partnership with OutSystems in North America

DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT Software and OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, recently signed a new partnership agreement focused on delivering services and solutions in the United States and Canada.

This agreement builds upon the successful partnership between the two companies over the past three years in the Asia Pacific market. With over 600 certified OutSystems developers, FPT Software has earned recognition as an OutSystems Partner of the Year in APAC for the past three consecutive years.

“We're thrilled to announce FPT Software as the newest addition to our North American partner ecosystem, poised to unlock immense value for enterprises across the United States and Canada. FPT Software's rich track record in global digital transformation initiatives, coupled with the power of the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform, will help customers accelerate innovation and deliver significant value to their businesses,” said Derek Downs, Senior Director of North America Partner Alliances.

“We are excited to strengthen and expand our relationship with OutSystems in the North America market,” said Phuong Dang, SEVP of FPT Software and CEO of FPT Americas. “With the demand for low-code application development growing, the partnership further enables us to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation.”

FPT Software and OutSystems will work with customers to build applications focused on improving customer and employee experiences, creating automation to improve operational efficiency, extending the functionality of existing systems, and modernizing legacy applications.

FPT Americas is one of the largest subsidiaries of FPT Software, with 14 offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America - including nearshore facilities in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico - and employees in 28 states and provinces. FPT Software provides comprehensive services and solutions leveraging the OutSystems platform, including Digital Labs, migration, modernization, and new development.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/