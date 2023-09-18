Momentum Minerals Operating II, LP Closes Permian Basin Mineral and Royalty Acquisition

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentum Minerals Operating II, LP (“Momentum”) is pleased to announce they have closed the acquisition of a Permian Basin mineral and royalty package from Post Oak Crown Minerals, LLC and Post Oak Legacy Assets I, LLC, both of which are affiliates of Post Oak Energy Capital, LP (“Post Oak”). The assets contain approximately 2,101 net royalty acres, normalized to 1/8th, spread across 10 counties in the Midland Basin (~1,587 net royalty acres) and the Delaware Basin (~514 net royalty acres).

“It was a pleasure working with the Post Oak team on this strategic and accretive addition to our growing portfolio” said Co-CEO James Elder.