Safe & Green Holdings Selected by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Construct a Modular Home to Travel and Showcase the Foundation’s Nationwide Program

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, announces the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has selected Safe & Green Holdings to construct a traveling modular home, the Comfort Home Show model, designed to showcase the foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program.

The Homeless Veteran Program aims to eradicate homelessness amongst nearly 35,000 veterans nationwide by providing high-quality permanent housing solutions with comprehensive wrap-around services aimed at diagnosing root causes of homelessness, and working to reintegrate veterans back into the community which they sacrificed life and limb to protect.

The new home will be showcased at events nationwide and will feature a number of novel specifications, including a perimeter steel frame, as well as heavy-duty axles and tires for enhanced mobility.

Paul Galvin, Chairman, and CEO stated, “We are honored to work alongside the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, in support of their mission to end homelessness among Veterans and honor their service. Our initial demonstration home will feature key specifications to empower and give dignity to our nation’s heroes. We believe providing safe homes that can be easily and cost-effectively deployed will play a key role in helping end homelessness and allowing these Veterans to reclaim their lives.”

Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, further noted, “With Safe & Holding we found a company that believes as we do, that no one who served this country should be left struggling on the streets. We look forward to working with them to complete our mission to eradicate Veteran homelessness nationwide.”

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

