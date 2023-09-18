In Malibu, Ed Freedman and Stable Road Foundation Help Launch Scholarship Fund

MALIBU, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philanthropist Ed Freedman and his Stable Road Foundation have announced a $10,000 donation to the Gan Malibu Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping disadvantaged children and their families in the Malibu area.

The donation will jumpstart the new initiative from local Jewish organization Chabad of Malibu, which seeks to support single mothers and their children by providing top-tier early childhood education and community-building activities. The initiative is being spearheaded by Oren Zroya, celebrity chef and longtime supporter of Chabad of Malibu.

“Stable Road Foundation has always had a strong focus on helping all children achieve their full potential,” says Ed Freedman, founder of Stable Road Foundation. “When Oren told me about the Gan Malibu Scholarship Fund, I knew it was a perfect match. We’ve been friends for years, and he does great work in his local community. So I’m proud to help him provide these important services.”

The Gan Malibu Scholarship Fund will cover tuition and expenses for underprivileged children attending Gan Malibu Infant Center and Preschool, a local Jewish school serving the Malibu area. Gan Malibu recently launched a fundraiser to help make the school more accessible to all, regardless of their financial means.

Stable Road Foundation’s $10,000 donation has already spurred a spike in interest around the fundraiser, and Gan Malibu hopes this generosity will inspire others to take action as well.

“This scholarship will provide single mothers and those in need with the means to bring their children to share in the beauty of our local environment,” says Oren Zroya. “By removing the financial barrier, this scholarship opens doors for these families. We are grateful for Stable Road Foundation's recognition of the importance of equal access to education and their commitment to supporting families in need.”

“It is because of the generosity of Ed Freedman and our other partners, that every child, regardless of financial circumstances, has access to the best education in this beautiful environment,” says Rabbi Levi Cunin of Chabad of Malibu. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Stable Road Foundation for their invaluable contribution.”

Stable Road Foundation was founded by Freedman in 2017 to serve children and their communities both at home and around the world. The Foundation has a longstanding presence in Malibu, where it supports charitable child-centric organizations like THERAsurf. The Foundation has also supported a number of Jewish organizations around the country, including Chabad of Aspen.

To learn more about Stable Road Foundation and its work, please visit https://www.stableroadfoundation.org/