DoorDash Broadens Grocery Selection with Multiple New Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced multiple new grocery partners, continuing its swift acceleration in the category. From the largest national grocery partners to beloved local favorites and specialty shops, DoorDash creates more opportunities for retailers of all sizes to reach consumers online.

“We’ve made significant progress in investing in long-term partnerships with grocers of all sizes, all while remaining focused on improving quality and execution. The grocers announced today recognize DoorDash as a source of incremental growth, accelerating what we believe to be the fastest-growing platform for grocery in North America,” said Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We strive to be the rising tide that lifts all boats – driving growth for retailers while helping consumers stock up on groceries whenever and however is best for them.”

Today, DoorDash is excited to announce new grocery partners available on the DoorDash Marketplace, including CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til.

CUB – With the addition of CUB to the DoorDash Marketplace, consumers can get on-demand delivery from 79 grocery locations throughout Minnesota from fresh produce to a full selection of meat and seafood, deli and bakery favorites, pet food, gift cards, flowers and a full pharmacy. Also added to the platform are 31 Cub Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor locations which offer a wide selection of spirits, wine, beer, seltzers and ready to drink cocktails.

Eataly – Founded in 2007, Eataly is the world's largest Italian retail and dining experience. Dedicated to providing the highest quality Italian food across the globe, the company's innovative "eat, shop & learn" model gives guests the opportunity to explore restaurants, cafes, and over 10,000 artisan-made products under one roof. With the ability to now order on-demand grocery delivery from seven Eataly stores, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley locations, consumers can create an authentic Italian meal at home.

El Super – Customers can now take advantage of on-demand grocery delivery from 65 locations across California, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. El Super combines quality and value with a vast selection of grocery products from Latin America as well as household essentials.

Fiesta Mart – In Texas, shoppers can now order from 59 Fiesta Mart store locations in Houston, Dallas and Austin. Known for its variety of international products, Fiesta Mart focuses on offering extensive perishable departments all at the lowest possible prices.

Lowe's Markets – Since its first store in Olton Texas, Lowe's Markets' operating philosophy has been to take care of the community, its Teammates, and their families. This approach has helped Lowe's Markets grow to over 140 neighborhood stores. Soon, consumers will be able to enjoy on-demand delivery from locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas on DoorDash Marketplace.

Pruett's Food - Consumers can soon shop Pruett's high quality products with low prices on DoorDash. 10 locations in Oklahoma and Arkansas will soon be live for on-demand grocery delivery on the DoorDash Marketplace.

Stater Bros. Markets – Consumers can now shop and get on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 170 Stater Bros. stores throughout Southern California. Stater Bros. is an iconic regional mainstay and trusted household name to the countless people who live, work and play in the areas where it does business, consistently providing its customers with high-quality fresh product offerings, affordable prices, and friendly service.

Strack & Van Til – A cornerstone of its local communities, Strack & Van Til offers value every day on the finest quality groceries, perishables and freshly prepared foods. With DoorDash, consumers soon can access on-demand delivery from 22 locations throughout Northwest Indiana and Illinois.

All new partners will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more.

The new partnerships come on the heels of the launch of DoorDash’s newly-redesigned consumer app, which makes shopping and discovering new options on DoorDash even more convenient, reliable and personalized. The redesigned app includes a dedicated Grocery tab, allowing consumers to easily shop from their favorite grocery stores for weekly essentials like fresh produce, snacks for a dinner party, or last minute emergency items like cold medicine.

DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020, empowering grocers with the tools and technology they need to reach new and loyal customers wherever and however they choose to shop. Millions of consumers shop in DoorDash’s convenience and grocery categories each month, and more new consumers to the online grocery industry start with DoorDash than any other platform. The new partnerships announced today add to the 100,000+ non-restaurant stores on DoorDash’s Marketplace and Drive platforms across North America––more than any other marketplace on the continent today. Now, more than 99 percent of DoorDash’s U.S. consumers have access to a convenience and grocery retailer, and are connected to the very best of their local economies.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.