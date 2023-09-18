Sidus Space Secures Position on Upcoming Bandwagon Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company confirms its plan to reallocate two LizzieSats to launch on an upcoming Bandwagon mission with SpaceX. The updated LizzieSat constellation configuration will advance cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit data collection and provide enhanced orbital flexibility for government and commercial customers.

While initially planning to launch its first LizzieSat on Transporter-9 in Q4 2023, the Company has adjusted its launch manifest to take advantage of the opportunity to cover more populated areas and increase data revenue. The updated schedule targets a first launch in Q1 2024 followed by two LizzieSats on a Bandwagon mission in Q2 2024.

“The Bandwagon mission is exciting because it gives us the ability to place multiple LizzieSats in dissimilar orbits, enabling us to capture higher revenue generating data while increasing our payload and data customers,” commented Carol Craig, Sidus’ Founder and CEO. “This, when combined with the inclusion of additional sensors and enhanced AI capabilities on our initial flight, adds value as we get closer to initiating these launches and developing new, high-margin business lines.”

The Company continues to be manifested for the launch of a single LizzieSat with SpaceX on Transporter-10 in Q1 2024 and two additional LizzieSats on Transporter-11 in Q2 2024, which will result in an expected five LizzieSats on orbit in the Company’s constellation by the end of the third quarter of 2024. The LizzieSats deployed on Bandwagon will operate in synergy with those on Transporter missions as the complementary orbits increase both the value and the amount of data that can be collected for sale by the Company.

John Curry, Chief Mission Operations Officer, stated, "The convergence of our orbit inclination, advanced payloads, and EdgeAI capabilities enables us to provide an unparalleled data service to our customers. Our capability to address a critical void through wide area spectral data imaging greatly enhances LizzieSat’s overall potential."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

