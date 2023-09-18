Unchained Powers Bitcoin-Backed Private Credit Fund in Partnership with Build Asset Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unchained, the leader in financial services for bitcoin holders, today announced a partnership with Build Asset Management, a registered investment advisor and the sponsor of Build Secured Income Fund I, dedicated to investment in Unchained loans.

“Unchained is proud to work with Build Asset Management,” said Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained. “This partnership will allow more of our borrowers to unlock the value of their bitcoin.”

Unchained’s lending operation has originated over $500 million in loans since 2017 without experiencing any dollar losses. The firm’s collaborative custody solution in combination with the asset’s 24/7 liquidity and the transparency of bitcoin’s blockchain has led to excellent loan portfolio performance for Unchained.

Unchained has experienced a 170% increase in the firm’s lending activity from Q1 to Q2 2023. The jump followed the 2022 crypto market contagion, during which now-bankrupt lenders lost over $5 billion in customer funds and BTC dropped over 65% — therefore demonstrating confidence in both Unchained’s platform and bitcoin as an asset.

To learn more about Build Asset Management and Build Secured Income Fund I, please visit getbuilding.com and buildbitcoin.com.

About Unchained

Founded in 2016, Unchained is a top 10 bitcoin platform by assets secured and has helped thousands of individuals and businesses truly own their wealth by holding bitcoin keys. Unchained's collaborative custody model allows clients to access financial services while continuing to have the benefits of self-custody, the ultimate consumer protection in these uncertain times. For more information on Unchained, please visit www.unchained.com.

About Build Asset Management

Build Asset Management, LLC (a/k/a Build Asset Management and/or GetBuilding.com) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any skill or training. Build Asset Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your legal or tax professionals for specific advice.

Build was founded in 2018 with the mission of developing income and risk mitigation solutions to address an investment landscape undergoing generational changes.

