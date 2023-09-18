R&R Wealth Management Selects Commonwealth for Sophisticated Support

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces that R&R Wealth Management (R&R Wealth) of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has joined its network of independent advisors. Formerly affiliated with Avantax Investment Services, vice presidents of wealth management and senior financial advisors Robert Holton and Tom Driscoll, CPFA®, CLTC®, and their team of six bring with them nearly $223 million in assets under advisement.

R&R Wealth delivers holistic planning services to business owners, corporate executives, and high-net-worth families looking to build and preserve generational wealth, including investment management, financial planning, and complex life insurance solutions. The firm also specializes in providing businesses with employee-sponsored retirement plan support. For more information, visit https://www.myknowledgeadvisor.com.

“We took a strategic look at who our RIA/broker/dealer was and who gave us the best opportunity to grow going forward,” shared Holton. “We want to build our business to $1 billion in assets over the next four years, and that growth trajectory needs a partner who can support our goals. We feel strongly that Commonwealth is the ideal partner as we grow both organically and through acquisitions, and it will help us become the premier wealth management firm for business owners in Wisconsin.”

Holton continued, “R&R Wealth will leverage Commonwealth’s sophisticated wealth planning resources, investment management support, and highly experienced retirement plan team, in addition to using its business solutions to bring aboard other advisory teams that share their vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and ambition to grow.”

In 2018, R&R Wealth came under the ownership umbrella of the Riesch family, who are longtime and prominent members of the Wisconsin business community. For over three generations, the Riesch family has successfully built R&R Insurance into a trusted and respected business insurance and employee benefits firm in the Midwest.

Becca Hajjar, Commonwealth’s managing principal and chief business development officer, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Robert, Tom, and the rest of the R&R Wealth team to Commonwealth. Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to create a culture that promotes the success of our advisors and fosters a high level of entrepreneurialism—R&R Wealth will bring its like-minded spirit to our community of independent advisors. More tangibly, we look forward to providing flexible financing, investment management, and retirement planning support to allow R&R Wealth to take the next step in the evolution of its firm.”

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California.

