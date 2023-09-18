Mark43 announces new partnership with the Berwyn (IL) Police Department to deliver a modern, mission-critical technology platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43, the leading mission-critical public safety software company, today announced that it is partnering with the City of Berwyn (IL) to deploy its industry-leading cloud-native records management system (RMS), computer-aided dispatch (CAD), and analytics suite. The Berwyn Police Department is the first Illinois agency to use the entire Mark43 Public Safety Suite, leading the way for all of Illinois in deploying a comprehensive modern, cloud-native platform that will enhance the effectiveness of first responders and support the safety of the entire community.

Berwyn was seeking a technology partner who was looking to the future and that’s what they found in Mark43, due to its innovative and resilient platform. Berwyn was looking to move away from a legacy on-premise platform to a cloud-native solution that is scalable, more efficient, and aligns with the imperative of saving time on paperwork so officers can be present in the community.

Michael D. Cimaglia, Chief of the Berwyn Police Department said, “Effective public safety depends on our first responders having the best-in-class modern technology, and that is why we are excited to partner with Mark43. This new system will make our officers more efficient, more effective, and ensure that less time is spent on duplicative administrative tasks at the end of their tour. We will also use the data collected from the Mark43 Public Safety Platform to drive decision-making and deliverables for our frontline officers, meeting our dual goal of serving the community while remaining accountable to them.”

Thomas Hayes, Chief of the Berwyn Fire Department said, “We are excited to have a modern CAD that we can trust. Mark43 technology will greatly improve the ability of our firefighters, paramedics, and EMT’s to get to the exact location where they are needed in the shortest time possible. This is an exciting step forward for our department and our community.”

The Mark43 RMS is an intuitive records management data system that is easy for officers and staff to use. The technology that powers the Mark43 RMS enables faster report-writing, integrated compliance standards, better case management, and a superior user experience that leads to enhanced work performance and job satisfaction. By providing officers with an easy-to-use platform, the administrative burden on officers will be reduced, freeing them to pursue more proactive policing, engage with the community, and address public safety challenges.

At the same time, this platform will materially reduce the time officers spend on paperwork, giving them more time to spend in the field and getting back to the reason why they entered public safety – helping their community members and solving crime when it arises.

This new partnership with Mark43 will also provide Berwyn with Mark43 CAD, which operates as a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, and in-field first responder during an emergency response. Berwyn telecommunicators, serving both the Berwyn Police Department and the Berwyn Fire Department, will use the system’s functionality to pinpoint exact caller and responder locations and share critical, life-saving data with all nearby units to promote a highly collaborative public safety response. This enhances safety for emergency responders and ensures the right units are deployed.

The cloud-native platform ensures superior data security controls due to Mark43’s unwavering commitment to the highest levels of compliance and cybersecurity. In addition, Mark43’s customer support and 24/7 steadfast assistance will alleviate IT maintenance pressures so Berwyn personnel can focus on other agency priorities.

“New officers coming on the beat expect a police department that is looking toward the future and that has the technology that matches what they use in their personal lives,” said Berwyn Police Chief Cimaglia. “To retain our new officers joining the ranks, we need to invest in a platform that is easy to use, promotes real time information sharing so they have the latest intelligence, and allows them to seamlessly do their job in the field. They want a police department that is ahead of the curve, and that is what this partnership with Mark43 brings.”

Matt Polega, Mark43 Cofounder and Head of External Affairs said, “The Berwyn Police Department and the Berwyn Emergency Telephone Safety Board so clearly prioritize the technology needs of their first responders and residents. They are paving the way for Illinois agencies since leading public safety agencies worldwide are moving to cloud-native systems to ensure resiliency, reliability, affordability and security. By working closely with the innovative leaders across Berwyn, we will deliver our modern technology solution that delivers meaningful impact for the Berwyn community. Having grown up in Berwyn’s backyard, this partnership means a lot to me personally and professionally.”

About Mark43

