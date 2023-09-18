Casey’s® and Gatorade® Team Up to Fuel Sports for All

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey’s and Gatorade® are partnering this fall to Fuel Sports for All through a promotion with giving back at the heart of it. The two companies have joined forces to empower athletes of all abilities and offer guests the chance to win one of 1,500 Casey's gift cards, each valued at up to $15, through the Gatorade Fuel Sports for All Giveaway.

“Gatorade and Casey’s share a passion for fueling the next generation and ensuring sports access and inclusivity,” said Jennifer Schmit, Senior Director of Gatorade Community Marketing & Impact. “Our Equity in Sports initiative strives to break down barriers so all athletes can play and is what we strive for with our community partnerships.”

This program is about making a positive impact in local communities. Move United organizations ensure that opportunities in sports are accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities. Gatorade will be making a donation to three Move United local chapters: Oklahoma Adaptive Sports Association, Catalyst Sports, and Midwest Adaptive Sports (up to a total maximum of $60,000 divided equally among the organizations).**to help purchase new adaptive equipment and support adaptive sports programming in these communities.

“Casey’s is proud to partner with Gatorade to open doors for athletes through adaptive sports. Having a positive impact on the lives of these athletes makes this program extra special and is what we look for with our community partnerships. It is truly a win-win,” said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community at Casey’s. “Shoppers can join us by supporting Move United and their local chapters or entering to win a Casey’s gift card.”

Move United local chapters benefiting from the donations drive by this promotion, include:

Since 2022, Gatorade has provided opportunities for more than 350,000 athletes to play and stay in sport through grant programming, access to new athletic equipment and increasing the number of coaches and mentors to support athlete play.

To participate or learn more about the Gatorade Fuel Sports for All Giveaway, visit caseys.gatorade.com.

For more information on Gatorade, Move United and Casey's, visit gatorade.com, https://moveunitedsport.org/, www.caseys.com

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the athlete journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade’s 57-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with (pep+) PepsiCo Positive. pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Move United

Move United is the national leader in community adaptive sports, empowering 125,000 youth and adults with disabilities each year to live to their fullest potential. Move United’s 225+ member organizations in 46 states are united by a single mission: ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the life-changing power of sport and is fully included in their community.

Move United, an Affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become physically and emotionally stronger through participation in 70 adaptive sports. Established in 1956, Move United offers community-based sports recreation, education and competition that push people further, bring people closer and leave no one on the sidelines. Join our MOVEment at www.moveunitedsport.org.