TUCCI by GreenPan Launches at Williams Sonoma

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning cookware brand and the creators of PFAS-free ceramic nonstick cookware, GreenPan™ announced today a breathtaking collaboration with actor and author Stanley Tucci as they launch TUCCI by GreenPan, sold exclusively at kitchenware retailer Williams Sonoma.

Made in Italy at GreenPan’s high-tech factory, these pans blend refined architectural details with pioneering technology. This collection was designed in collaboration with Stanley Tucci and developed from the ground up with a meticulous focus on innovations that optimize the cooking experience and take cooking to the next level.

The cookware colors are inspired by Stanley’s home and reflect his personal style. They’re livable and sophisticated, a balance of modern style and timeless charm. Each of the colors is offset with champagne handles finished in a PVD coating that’s wear- and corrosion-resistant. Colors in the collection are: Venetian Teal, Carrara White, Stainless Steel, and Milano Black (drop ship only), all with a Piazza Grey interior.

Stanley Tucci said about his new collection, “With Italian cooking the rules are simple, buy the best ingredients, get the best flavour. I've built cookware with this simple idea in mind, using only the best materials right here in Italy. After all, it's where I've always found inspiration. This collection is as functional as it is beautiful and helps make cooking even more enjoyable. It's modern cookware made in Italy.”

These premium designs reflect a focus on uncomplicated style, authentic simplicity, and the blend of classic and modern sensibilities. They’re uncomplicated and refined, informed by decades in the kitchen. The shapes are tailored for cooks who enjoy their time cooking. There are no hard corners for food to get trapped, so you’ll never have to twist and turn to scrape food out. Each pan is balanced with subtleties that enhance daily use. These subtle details deliver intuitive response and remarkable performance.

Jacob Maurer, chief executive officer of GreenPan USA said, “We knew that by partnering with such a sophisticated culinarian as Stanley Tucci, we needed to create the best cookware possible. We have meticulously planned and crafted every detail of this collection with precision, thoughtfulness, and style.”

The technology in this collection is unparalleled. From the woven induction base to the revolutionary heavy-gauge bodies, this collection is matchless. Thanks to the heavy-duty design, these pans won’t warp or wobble, they brown and sear to perfection, are extra durable and scratch resistant. The added gauge delivers incredibly fast and even heating. This collection introduces GreenPan’s Woven Induction Technology, which is truly cutting-edge. They weave together bands of stainless steel tightly then infuse them into a 5mm thick forged base to deliver maximum induction efficiency with high performance on all stovetops and oven safe up to 600 degrees. It delivers better stability, superb frying, and no loss of energy or heat. This design futureproofs your pans. In addition to induction efficiency, the innovative base creates a stay-flat cooking surface to keep oil where you want it. The bimetal effect of both the forged base and the stainless-steel weave creates a push/pull effect that enhances stability. Since oil stays where you put it, you can use less. Cooks also get better, more even browning because the food stays in total contact with the pan.

The cutting-edge Plasma Tech treatment complements GreenPan’s state-of-the-art ceramic nonstick for remarkable PFAS-free performance and unparalleled durability. The contemporary shapes and unique handles were individually considered for each pan to deliver a perfect balance and make cooking easier. It’s cookware for people, like Stanley Tucci, who love to cook.

The TUCCI by GreenPan Cookware Collection includes:

The Stanley Pan: This is the star of the show. It’s a big 6.5 QT pan that’s perfect for finishing pasta without running out of room or crafting meals for a crowd. It also has a huge surface area that’s perfect for cooking big cuts of chicken, lamb, and other meats. Price: $199.95

This is the star of the show. It’s a big 6.5 QT pan that’s perfect for finishing pasta without running out of room or crafting meals for a crowd. It also has a huge surface area that’s perfect for cooking big cuts of chicken, lamb, and other meats. $199.95 Sauté Pan: Spacious and streamlined, this is a big pan that doesn’t feel big. Make broccoli rabe, fry peppers, or do 1,000s of other messy tasks without the mess. Price: No open stock. Included in the 11-Piece Set.

Spacious and streamlined, this is a big pan that doesn’t feel big. Make broccoli rabe, fry peppers, or do 1,000s of other messy tasks without the mess. No open stock. Included in the 11-Piece Set. Pasta Pot: A stock pot should be large enough to hold up to at least 2 lbs of pasta. Check. This pot is essential if you’re feeding a crowd. The custom colander has smaller holes at the bottom than it does higher up. Why? You should be able to drain your pasta without losing it or getting it caught in the holes. Plus, the colander has feet to keep it from resting in the bottom of your dirty sink. Price: No open stock. Included in the 11-Piece Set.

A stock pot should be large enough to hold up to at least 2 lbs of pasta. Check. This pot is essential if you’re feeding a crowd. The custom colander has smaller holes at the bottom than it does higher up. Why? You should be able to drain your pasta without losing it or getting it caught in the holes. Plus, the colander has feet to keep it from resting in the bottom of your dirty sink. No open stock. Included in the 11-Piece Set. Saucepans: These are saucepans for sauce people. The pans have curved edges for better stirring and high walls to prevent splashing and spills. Price: 2-Quart-$149.95, 4-Quart-$179.95

These are saucepans for sauce people. The pans have curved edges for better stirring and high walls to prevent splashing and spills. 2-Quart-$149.95, 4-Quart-$179.95 Frypans: Most frypans in a collection have the same handle. Why? It’s easier. But it doesn’t take into consideration the balance of a pan, or how the weight will shift. Those nuances were taken into consideration with these pans. The 12” frypan has a helper handle you’ll love when it’s full. When you’re done cooking, the pans nest comfortably to save room in the cabinet. Price: 8” Frypan-$99.95, 2-Pc. Frypan Set (8” and 10”)-$179.95, 12” Covered Frypan-$179.95

Most frypans in a collection have the same handle. Why? It’s easier. But it doesn’t take into consideration the balance of a pan, or how the weight will shift. Those nuances were taken into consideration with these pans. The 12” frypan has a helper handle you’ll love when it’s full. When you’re done cooking, the pans nest comfortably to save room in the cabinet. 8” Frypan-$99.95, 2-Pc. Frypan Set (8” and 10”)-$179.95, 12” Covered Frypan-$179.95 Dutch Oven: The solid handles of this Dutch oven are inspired by vintage Italian pots Stanley inherited from his mother. They’re clean, simple and functional and offer a sturdy grip that supports the way people actually use it. The angled walls eliminate tight corners and promote better stirring. The cast aluminum design heats quickly and evenly, eliminating hot spots and giving you total control over the meal. Price: 6.5-Quart-$299.95

The solid handles of this Dutch oven are inspired by vintage Italian pots Stanley inherited from his mother. They’re clean, simple and functional and offer a sturdy grip that supports the way people actually use it. The angled walls eliminate tight corners and promote better stirring. The cast aluminum design heats quickly and evenly, eliminating hot spots and giving you total control over the meal. 6.5-Quart-$299.95 11-Piece Set Includes: 8” Frypan, 10” Frypan, 2-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 4-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 4-Quart Sauté Pan with Glass Lid, 8-Quart Pasta Pot with Glass Lid and Stainless-Steel Pasta Insert. Set Price: $699.95

ABOUT GREENPAN™

Founded in 2007, GreenPan™ introduced the world to ceramic nonstick cookware. A Belgian cookware and small electrics brand with an international reputation, GreenPan’s signature Thermolon™ coating is manufactured without the use of PFAS, PFOA or any of the other toxic chemicals used to make traditional nonstick pans and nonstick small appliances. For more information, visit their website: www.greenpan.us/.