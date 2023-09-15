AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Members of ReAlign Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) for the members of ReAlign Insurance Group (ReAlign) (Dallas, TX). (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].)

The ratings reflect ReAlign’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s concerns over ReAlign’s unfavorable operating performance in recent years, which was driven by a deterioration in underwriting results. This deterioration was attributable to an elevated level of fire and weather-related losses. In 2022 and through the first half of 2023, the group’s underwriting results were driven by an increase in both severity and frequency of losses. Also, inflationary pressures have impacted results with considerable loss cost increases. As a result, the group has required capital contributions from the parent, in support of its expansion plans.

ReAlign’s management is addressing the volatility through rate increases, aggressive re-underwriting of its book of business, non- renewing of risks in certain territories and increasing mandatory deductibles in weather prone areas. While these actions may result in stabilization of recent trends, failure to execute on these strategic plans could result in a downward revision of the group’s adequate operating performance assessment.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to negative from stable for the following members of the ReAlign Insurance Group:

American Summit Insurance Company

National Summit Insurance Company

Summit Specialty Insurance Company

