Sunrise Ranked on Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Fortune informs their list from the data collected during the annual Great Place to Work® survey, completed earlier this year by U.S. Sunrise team members. This confidential survey evaluates statements on trust, respect, fairness, and camaraderie. Organizational data and survey results combine to rank companies consistently providing positive experiences. Eligible companies must be Great Place To Work-certified and in the aging services sector. The process results in a list showcasing companies fostering outstanding workplaces, with top rankings reflecting excellence in employee experience.

Jack R. Callison, Jr., CEO of Sunrise Senior Living, emphasizes, "Supporting our team members is pivotal to achieving our mission of championing quality of life for all seniors. Their dedicated service shapes a culture we're truly proud of and celebrating our third consecutive recognition on Fortune's Best Workplaces fills us with immense pride as we maintain not only a great place to live but a great place to work. We remain committed to nurturing an environment where everyone can be their authentic self, realize their joy in service and continue to grow and develop. Together, we will create the preferred lifestyle for enjoying longer, healthier, happier lives.”

Activated Insights, an independent research firm, evaluated companies for the Great Place to Work® award, considering equitable treatment across demographics. Regardless of race, gender, age, or role, the focus is on fostering exceptional employee experiences.

“At Sunrise, our people are the heart of everything we do,” said Mary Kay Gribbons, Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition truly underscores the exceptional community we've built together and reflects our ongoing commitment to provide an enriched and personalized work environment, where all team members’ contributions are valued. This achievement further reinforces our focus on curating supportive, fulfilling and rewarding careers, shaping an even brighter future for both our team and those we serve."

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.