Legacy Marketing Group® Announces Addition of the S&P 500® IQ Index for Use With FIAs

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Marketing Group today announced the addition of S&P Dow Jones Indices’ S&P 500 IQ Index* for licensed use with fixed indexed annuities (FIAs). This index aims to provide exposure to the S&P 500 while applying an intraday volatility control mechanism. By choosing S&P DJI’s S&P 500 IQ Index for use with FIAs, consumers are offered an efficient, cost-effective means of seeking exposure to the S&P 500 while maintaining risk at targeted volatility levels. The S&P 500 IQ Index measures intraday volatility over a single five-minute window during the trading day and rebalances at the end of each trading day, helping it adjust to changing market conditions on a same-day basis.

“This simple yet powerful index design built by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a name you can trust, is helping to improve efficiency for FIAs,” said Preston Pitts, Legacy President, who added that “the responsive design of the Index allows for improved renewal rate integrity, while the higher equity exposure provides a better earnings opportunity to consumers.”

One-year point-to-point versions of the S&P 500 IQ Index option with cap or participation rate will be proudly offered on Legacy-exclusive fixed indexed annuities from Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance starting September 18, 2023. Legacy plans to expand Index availability to additional product lines in the future. Insurance professionals should contact their Independent Marketing Organization to confirm availability.

“With the opportunity for returns that are highly correlated to those of the S&P 500, the security of a strong minimum guarantee, and the backing of ‘A’ rated** Americo, this intelligent path to the S&P 500 for FIAs provides consumers with strong growth opportunities and insurance professionals with a great new selling proposition,” Mr. Pitts said.

The S&P 500 IQ Index was designed with a systematic allocation framework in mind to react quickly to changing market conditions, with a particular focus on controlling volatility. This technology allows for intraday rebalancing by using a time-weighted average price (TWAP) resulting in reduced tail risk and higher risk-adjusted returns compared to standard equity exposure. For additional details, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/sp-500-iq-d for more information about the methodology behind the index.

ABOUT LEGACY MARKETING GROUP

Legacy Marketing Group works with highly rated, well-respected insurance companies to design and market proprietary products that provide financial security to generations of Americans. These products are sold exclusively through the company’s nationwide network of Independent Marketing Organizations and insurance agents. With three decades of industry experience and a full-service, relationship-focused business model, Legacy is a recognized leader in the independent Producer distribution channel. From its beginning in 1993, Legacy’s vision has been to create value for IMOs, agents, and consumers by providing unique and innovative products designed to help consumers reach their retirement goals. Legacy’s passion for innovation and service is the bedrock of the company.

ABOUT S&P 500 IQ INDEX

The S&P 500 IQ Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”). S&P®, S&P 500®, SPY®, SPX®, US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI. Fixed Index Annuities and other investment products based on the S&P 500 IQ Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 IQ Index.

ABOUT AMERICO

For more than 100 years, Americo Life, Inc.’s family of insurance companies has been committed to providing the life insurance and annuity products consumers need to protect their mortgage, family, and future.†

Innovative thinking has helped Americo Life, Inc. build a strong financial foundation for its business. Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo) is the lead company in one of the largest, independent, privately held insurance groups in the United States with over $39.2 billion of insurance in force and $8.4 billion in assets for year-end 2022.††

Products are single premium deferred fixed indexed annuities underwritten by Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo), Kansas City, MO, and may vary in accordance with state laws. Products are designed and exclusively marketed by Legacy Marketing Group, an independent, authorized agency of Americo. Some products and benefits may not be available in all states. Certain restrictions and variations apply. Consult contract and riders for all limitations and exclusions.

The “S&P 500®” and “S&P 500 IQ 0.5% Decrement Index” (“S&P 500 IQ Index” or the “Index”) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and have been licensed for use by Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo). S&P®, S&P 500®, SPY®, SPX®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Americo Fixed Indexed Annuities (“FIAs”) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or any of their respective affiliates (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of Americo FIAs or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in Americo FIAs particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® and S&P 500 IQ Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ only relationship to Americo with respect to the S&P 500® and S&P 500 IQ Index is the licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P 500® and S&P 500 IQ Index are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to Americo or Americo FIAs. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation to take the needs of Americo or the owners of Americo FIAs into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the S&P 500® and S&P 500 IQ Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of Americo FIAs. There is no assurance that investment products based on the S&P 500® and S&P 500 IQ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an “investment adviser, commodity trading advisory, commodity pool operator, broker dealer, fiduciary, or promoter” (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), “expert” as enumerated within 15 U.S.C. § 77k(a) or tax advisor. Inclusion of a security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or commodity trading advice.

NEITHER S&P DOW JONES INDICES NOR THIRD PARTY LICENSOR GUARANTEES THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P 500® AND S&P 500 IQ INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY AMERICO, OWNERS OF AMERICO FIAs, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE S&P 500® AND S&P 500 IQ INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBLITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAS NOT REVIEWED, PREPARED AND/OR CERTIFIED ANY PORTION OF, NOR DOES S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER, THE LICENSEE PRODUCT REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS OR OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND AMERICO, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

* Also known as the S&P 500 IQ 0.5% Decrement Index. Decrement indices are used to provide more stabilized index pricing. In exchange for this benefit, published index values are net of a fixed fee, which is 0.5% on the S&P 500 IQ 0.5% Decrement Index. ** Rating for Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company (Americo), September 2022. Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company has a financial strength rating of A (Excellent, 3rd out of 15 rating categories). AM Best’s rating is assigned after a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, and business profile. AM Best uses a scale of 15 ratings, ranging from “A++” to “F.” † Americo Life, Inc. is a holding company and is not responsible for the financial condition or contractual obligations of its affiliate insurance companies. †† Information is as of year-end 2022 on a consolidated basis for Americo and the other life insurance subsidiaries of Americo Life, Inc., unless otherwise indicated. Information is prepared on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

AF1638v0723

22-800-26 (07/23)