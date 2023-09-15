Wells Fargo Elevates Financial Empowerment in Latino Communities through Expanded Partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce’s Tu Futuro Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its third year, Tu Futuro, a financial literacy program and platform aimed at teaching finance basics to Spanish-speaking Latinos, has expanded to additional markets across the country including: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, and Texas. The Tu Futuro program is made possible by Wells Fargo through its collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce (HISCEC) and Univision/Entravision.

For the past two years, Tu Futuro has assisted Southern California Latinos in providing no-cost financial resources that have helped them build a path to home ownership, reduce the digital divide through access to digital literacy resources and tools that have allowed Latino professionals and business owners to participate more actively in the digital economy. There has been an additional focus to help build a sustainable Latino community through initiatives that contribute to strengthening local climate resiliency strategies and advancing environmental justice.

"Empowerment begins with knowledge,” said Tayde Aburto, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce. “Through Tu Futuro, we're not just teaching finance; we're sparking transformative journeys for individuals, families, and businesses. Together, with partners like Wells Fargo, we are building a legacy of financial wisdom and resilience for Latino communities."

Tu Futuro, spearheaded by HISCEC and supported by Wells Fargo, has been pivotal in bridging knowledge gaps in finance for the Latino community specifically small business owners. Proud media partners Univision and Entravision amplify the program's reach and impact.

“Wells Fargo's unwavering dedication to small businesses, financial health, homeownership, and wealth creation comes to life through our support of Tu Futuro,” said Jenny Flores, head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy for Wells Fargo Foundation. “Together with the Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce and its media partners, Wells Fargo continues to inspire, educate, and cultivate brighter financial futures for countless Latino families.”

Tu Futuro’s forward-thinking initiative offers:

Empowered decision making: Through financial education finance fundamentals, participants will gain control over their finances.

Robust digital resources: Aiming to diminish the digital divide, the program ensures free and easy access to state-of-the-art digital tools and resources.

Economic sustainability: Tu Futuro streamlines access to capital and offers tailored retirement planning resources to financially empower the Latino community in the long-term

Culturally relevant resources: Recognizing the diverse tapestry of its audience, the program provides valuable resources in Spanish.

More information about Tu Futuro visit www.tufuturofinanzas.com

About Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce

The Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce is a member of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, based in San Diego, California, with strategic partners in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. We represent the interests of the 43,000 Hispanic businesses owners who call San Diego home and contribute millions of dollars to our local communities every single year.