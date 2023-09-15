Southeastern Grocers celebrates Hispanic culture with new products and partnerships

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is honoring the vibrant cultures and traditions of Hispanic and Latino Americans this Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating their past achievements and contributions, and also supporting those of the future. Hispanic suppliers like Ecuador-based, Life Food Products, who helped to develop one of the grocer's latest products, SE Grocers Plantain Chips, will also be featured in stores and online throughout the month. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is honoring the vibrant cultures and traditions of Hispanic and Latino Americans this Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating their past achievements and contributions, and also supporting those of the future. Hispanic suppliers like Ecuador-based, Life Food Products, who helped to develop one of the grocer's latest products, SE Grocers Plantain Chips, will also be featured in stores and online throughout the month. (Graphic: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is honoring the vibrant cultures and traditions of Hispanic and Latino Americans this Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating their past achievements and contributions, and also supporting those of the future.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, "As a company committed to diversity and inclusivity, we are proud to honor and celebrate the rich heritages of our Hispanic and Latino American neighbors by highlighting their traditions and flavors that are now staples in our communities. As a grocer, we actively seek partnerships with diverse suppliers to offer an expansive variety of products to our customers. In turn, we are able to shine a light on and support the future contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans, ensuring our collective cultural tapestry reflects the diversity of our communities.”

To support upcoming Hispanic innovators and leaders, SEG is donating $15,000 to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s 25-year-old Youth Awards program to help Latino high school students in the Southeast as they work to build successful futures. The initiative focuses on connecting, inspiring and empowering students from across the nation through leadership, academic excellence and social impact to prepare them for their career journeys, all while celebrating their Latino culture and nurturing their potential.

SEG is proud to partner with more than 60 Hispanic suppliers to bring authentic and innovative product offerings to its customers. During Hispanic Heritage Month, SEG is highlighting Hispanic suppliers with special product features in stores and online to allow customers to easily identify and explore Hispanic-owned products. The grocer will also feature two new SE Grocers products produced and developed in collaboration with Hispanic suppliers:

SE Grocers Plantain Chips: Crafted in partnership with Ecuador-based company, Life Food Products, these delectable plantain chips are a delicious snack or recipe addition, offering an authentic taste of Ecuador.

Crafted in partnership with Ecuador-based company, Life Food Products, these delectable plantain chips are a delicious snack or recipe addition, offering an authentic taste of Ecuador. SE Grocers Export Soda Crackers: Developed in conjunction with Grupo Bocel from the Dominican Republic, these soda crackers are a delightful addition to the SE Grocers product line, reflecting the rich culinary heritage of the Dominican Republic.

Now through Nov. 5, SE Grocers Plantain Chips, SE Grocers Export Soda Crackers and select Goya products are available at a lower price through the grocer’s cost-saving programs. At Winn-Dixie, the items are available through the grocer’s “Down Down” program along with more than 150 other commonly shopped items, offering customers a savings of more than 15% on average at their neighborhood store when shopping items marked by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store. Similarly, items marked in yellow and green signage at Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket are part of the “Low Price” and “Low Low Price” programs providing customers with deep discounts on their grocery trips.

SEG will also support several community celebrations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, including Fort Myers Latin Music Festival and the City of Apopka Hispanic Heritage Celebration, on Saturday, Sept. 16. SEG’s Hispanic associates and allies resource group, Pa’lante, has also planned several activities for local store and Store Support Center associates to embrace and commemorate the month.

As a people-first organization that empowers its associates and customers to be their full, authentic selves, SEG’s workplace culture has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, named as one of America’s Most Trustworthy companies and as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces. SEG was also recently recognized on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for three consecutive years.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.