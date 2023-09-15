St. Louis Area Foodbank Receives $525,000 from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Address Senior Health and Food Insecurity

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of national Hunger Action Day, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) announced a renewed commitment of $525,000 over the next three years to support St. Louis Area Foodbank (STLAFB) senior outreach programs, including Food on the Move (FOTM), as well as a new co-branded semi-truck which was unveiled today. This collaboration represents one of Anthem's most significant philanthropic investments in Missouri.

“ At Anthem, we continue to redefine healthcare with a commitment to whole health that takes a broad view of the physical, social, and behavioral factors affecting the health of our communities,” said Stephanie Vojicic, Missouri President & General Manager, Anthem. “ Data shows that consistent access to nutritious food is an essential part of maintaining better health which is why we are proud to continue our support of the St. Louis Area Foodbank and its innovative programming that addresses food insecurity by helping individuals reach optimal health through nutrition and education.”

FOTM is a direct client service to individuals in areas that have limited access to healthy food. The goal of the program is to meet people where they are on a more regular basis to increase access, help eliminate transportation barriers, and provide products in useful quantities to minimize food waste. The FOTM program provides fresh produce and shelf stable items directly to individuals who live in areas that have limited access to grocery stores and/or pantries. Anthem will also provide a representative at FOTM locations to be a resource for Medicare-eligible individuals looking for information about their health insurance options.

“ Everyone deserves access to food and the promise of a healthy diet,” said Meredith Knopp, President & CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank. “ Especially on Hunger Action Day, we are grateful to announce the renewal of this impactful partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Their continued collaboration and commitment to our mission are vital as we ensure our neighbors have the food they need and deserve to promote their overall quality of life.”

Including this grant, Anthem has committed $675,000 to the STLAFB to address food insecurity. In June, the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to the STLAFB to continue a ‘Food as Medicine’ program in which local healthcare providers screen patients for food insecurity during health care visits. The healthcare provider will then connect patients who screen positive for food insecurity to food assistance resources onsite at health care facilities and community-based food pantries.

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food and resources to individuals facing nutritional insecurity. More than 400,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 48 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of food or nutritional insecurity. For more information about the work of the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s or for resources for those in need, call (314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter @AnthemBCBS_News and @AnthemBCBS.