Citizens Named Official Bank of the New York Road Runners and TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens has become the Official Bank of the New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premiere community running organization, and the TCS New York City Marathon, the world’s largest marathon, through a five-year Foundation Level partnership. As part of the agreement, Citizens will also serve as the first-ever title sponsor of the Queens 10K, an event that attracts more than 10,000 runners every June and is NYRR’s staple race in the city’s most diverse borough.

“ Citizens is committed to helping New York City neighborhoods reach their potential,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens. “ We are honored to partner with NYRR to celebrate the resilience and spirit of the runners and their fans and create positive impact for the City on marathon Sunday and throughout the year.”

“ New York Road Runners is thrilled to bring Citizens on board as a Foundation Level partner and the first-ever title sponsor of our Queens 10K, a runner favorite in the five boroughs,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners. “ As we come together with a shared passion for the neighborhoods we serve, we look forward to working with Citizens to bring impactful events and experiences to the diverse communities that make up New York City.”

The TCS New York City Marathon is the world’s largest marathon with more than 50,000 runners, and Citizens signage will be visible along the marathon course route and throughout the city leading up to and on November 5. The newly named Citizens Queens 10K will serve as the perfect annual kick-off for runners to begin their fall marathon training, taking participants on a fast, flat course through the famous Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the third race of NYRR’s five-borough series.

Citizens entered the New York City metro market in 2022 through the acquisition of HSBC’s east coast branches and New Jersey-based Investors Bank. With more than 200 branches in greater New York City, Long Island and throughout New Jersey, the bank is committed to understanding and supporting the neighborhoods it serves.

In 2022, Citizens became the Official Bank of the New York Giants, New Jersey Devils, and Prudential Center and over the past year and half have built partnerships with several community organizations across the city to advocate for and support small business growth and workforce development.

Citizens in May partnered with Education Design Lab to expand its Community College Growth Engine to benefit four CUNY Community Colleges – LaGuardia, Borough of Manhattan, Kingsborough and Queensborough, sponsored the Queens Night Market and the Chinatown Night Market throughout the summer, in August expanded its partnership with Pursuit to transition their tech training program from virtual to hybrid and partnered with the New York Restoration Project to host Backpacks and Blockbusters, a free movie and school supply giveaway series throughout New York City from August through October.

Please visit this link to learn more about Citizens’ partnership with NYRR and commitment to New York City.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $223.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.