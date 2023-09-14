Eutelsat and NationalChip Deliver Ground-Breaking Sat.tv Features on Popular Set-Top Box Chipset.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and silicon chip maker NationalChip are bringing an enhanced Free-To-Air satellite TV viewing experience to millions of homes around the world, thanks to the integration of the Sat.tv services in a chipset that is widely used in set-top boxes around the world.

Over 1000 Free-to-Air TV channels broadcast by Eutelsat are viewed by 120 million homes in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. And while the content offer has grown massively, it can be challenging both for broadcasters to target new audiences, and for viewers to find new content. To meet this demand, Eutelsat developed Sat.tv, an electronic program guide for Free-to-Air TV channels. The Sat.tv service delivers a uni-directional flow of information about free TV channels via satellite, to set-top boxes containing a Sat.tv-compatible chipset, giving users a more visual display of available content, including logos, channel line-ups and programme information.

To make this enhanced TV viewing experience available on some of the most cost-effective set-top boxes in the market, NationalChip has integrated the Sat.tv functional specifications defined by Eutelsat, into the GX6605S chip. With over 100 million units shipped worldwide, this is the most popular chipset used in set-top boxes in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Vincent Huang, CEO of NationalChip, commented, “As a market leader in the set-top box chipset industry, we believe that partnership and innovation are key to enhance the value proposition for our customers. Thanks to the innovative Sat.tv services launched by Eutelsat, GX6605S is the first mass market DVB-S2 HD STB chipset to support Sat.tv services and will provide a refreshed user experience for free-to-air satellite TV viewing.”

“Our goal with Sat.tv is to better connect our free-to-air broadcasters with their audiences” added Laurence Delpy, Eutelsat General Manager of the Video Business Unit. “When we make it easier for people to find their favorite channels and watch their favorite shows then they are likely to watch more Free-to-Air satellite television. An enhanced service is excellent news for users, broadcasters and the market as a whole.”

Eutelsat will be demonstrating the wide range of new mass market Sat.tv enabled satellite receivers at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, 15-18 September, on stand 1.D59.

About Sat.tv

Sat.tv is a free TV channel and programme guide. Powered by Eutelsat, it gives viewers access to the wide range of television channels broadcast free-to-air via its flagship orbital positions. Channels are organised numerically according to the country or language selected and easily identifiable by their logos and genres. Users can browse the detailed programme guide for the next 7 days and intuitively search for content by genre with the ability to easily schedule recordings or set alerts.

These features, a world-first for free-to-air satellite TV reception, are now available on a growing range of new compatible receivers, without the need for an Internet connection. These can be identified by the Sat.tv logo on the receiver’s packaging and/or front panel.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of 36 satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

About NationalChip

NationalChip is a leading fabless semiconductor company that specialises in IC design and solution development for digital TV and IoT oriented applications. With over 20 years of experience in IC design for digital communications, audio-video, and artificial intelligence fields, NationalChip empowers digital TV STB, industrial control, intelligent voice-activated applications with SoC, algorithm and software total solutions.

Learn more at www.nationalchip.com or contact marketing@nationalchip.com.Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.