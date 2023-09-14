Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York Announce Partnership to Promote Health Equity and Economic Empowerment

Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York have joined forces to develop leaders, create opportunities for economic empowerment, promote social justice, and help close health equity gaps. To celebrate their collaboration the organizations announced the Healthfirst Education & Leadership Program Scholarship, which awarded five students financial assistance for college tuition and ancillary needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York have joined forces to develop leaders, create opportunities for economic empowerment, promote social justice, and help close health equity gaps. The collaboration will help young people build skills and find career paths that let them be ambassadors for more equitable access to health education and preventive care.

To celebrate their collaboration the organizations announced the Healthfirst Education & Leadership Program Scholarship, which awarded five students financial assistance for college tuition and ancillary needs. A reception hosted by leaders of both Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York was recently held to honor the scholars, who were selected for their outstanding academic efforts and commitment to excellence.

The five Healthfirst scholars are:

Navardo Butler, Clark Atlanta University

Lamine Kone, University at Buffalo

Clirian Nuñez, University of Fort Lauderdale

Nicholas Paul, Adelphi University

Nicholas Scantlebury, Boston University

“Social and economic opportunities help communities live longer and healthier lives,” said Miguel Centeno, Vice President of Community Engagement at Healthfirst. “Healthfirst is excited about our work with One Hundred Black Men of New York and honored to have the opportunity to make an impact for the five scholars awarded.”

“Thank you, Healthfirst, for believing in the power of mentorship at a young age,” said One Hundred Black Men President Aldrin Enis. “Together with Healthfirst, we share the same mission of empowering the youth to lead to better health outcomes for the most vulnerable communities. Knowledge is power.”

This fall, Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York will co-host events that promote health and wellness. Activities will focus on education about health and wellness, particularly surrounding the importance of screenings for health issues—such as prostate cancer, diabetes, and maternal health—that disproportionately impact the Black community. In addition to focusing on the importance of preventive healthcare, Healthfirst and One Hundred Black Men of New York will host educational townhalls to inform communities about the recent federal changes to eligibility reviews for enrollees in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan, Medicaid Advantage Plus, Medicare Advantage Dual-Eligible Plan, and Managed Long-Term Care. With the public health emergency now ended, individuals enrolled in these plans must renew their coverage by their renewal deadline, which varies from member to member. Healthfirst members interested in renewing their coverage or wanting to know more about their renewal deadline and actions needed are encouraged to visit healthfirst.org/renew.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance companies, has earned the trust of more than 1.8 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For 30 years Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About One Hundred Black Men of New York

One Hundred Black Men of New York was founded in 1963 as a non-profit organization of like-minded leaders who met to advocate for improvement in conditions in their communities. Today, it leverages the collective talents, abilities and energy of its members and corporate partners for the intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the Black community based on the following precepts: respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity. To learn more about OHBM and its initiatives, including its annual gala, visit www.ohbm.org and https://dayoftheonehundred.org/.