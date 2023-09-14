Nabis Teams With Eaze to Strengthen California Cannabis Delivery Logistics and Welcomes Leading Brand Variety Drugs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabis, the leading licensed cannabis wholesale platform in the world’s largest legal market, today announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with California cannabis delivery giant Eaze, establishing Nabis as a streamlined distribution channel for retail delivery services, private label products and their expansive network of brand partners. In tandem with this new union, Nabis also welcomes flower and concentrates wholesaler Variety Drugs to its ecosystem.

“Distribution excellence is paramount for the entire cannabis industry, especially delivery companies due to the 13 retail fulfillment depot locations we operate out of,” said Cory Azzalino, Chief Executive Officer of Eaze. “This partnership further strengthens our ability to take care of our widespread customers across geographies by providing us more flexibility and standardization with inventory management and working capital.”

This agreement positions Nabis as the vital link between Eaze’s 13 localized delivery fulfillment hubs serving consumers across California. Offering seamless and comprehensive distribution tools through technology for its popular private-label and partner brands, Nabis’ logistical capabilities will streamline Eaze’s robust delivery network and provide payment solutions for its statewide coverage.

“As the California market persists in challenging its many stakeholders, we are focused on innovative partnerships that support the greater industry supply chain, and help brands and retailers alike successfully manuever through a volatile marketplace,” said Vince C. Ning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Nabis. “We’ve always championed both Eaze, for its cannabis leadership in the industry, and FLOWER CO.’s brand Variety Drugs, for its aligned focus in providing accessibility of quality products. We are excited to now be able to provide a differentiated service offering to retailers and their private-label brands as well.”

Nabis today also announces a partnership with Variety Drugs, a leading wholesale cannabis brand known for its high-quality and smart-priced line of flower, concentrates and vape cartridges. This collaboration with Nabis’ one-stop-shop marketplace platform will enable simplified communications and timely deliveries for 100% of Variety Drugs’ portfolio to leading retail delivery platform FLOWER CO., and the broader market of retailers across the state.

“As product trends and preferences continue to change across California, Nabis’ support allows us to be nimble in making sure we’re efficiently fulfilling the needs of our community—a flexibility that is critical not only for operators and consumers, but for the health of the overall market,” said Ted Lichtenberger, Co-Founder of FLOWER CO., the parent company of Variety Drugs.

Among Eaze and Variety Drugs, Nabis also adds to its ecosystem indoor cannabis cultivator Seven Leaves, mood-based cannabis brand Kinda High, Elevate Manufacturing brands Dizzies and Huxleys, Kikoko’s suit of organic THC wellness products and Cosmic Fog, one of the industry’s largest vape manufacturing companies.

Learn more about Nabis’ model and distribution services at nabis.com.

About Nabis

Nabis is the #1 licensed cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 300 exclusive brands and supplying the entire network of state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales, marketing services and insights to help more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale strategically. Founded in 2018 by tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge technology designed to support cannabis wholesaling between brands and retailers. In 2023, Ning and Lee’s work earned Nabis a spot on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Learn more