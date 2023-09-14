MetaGeek, an Auvik Company, Partners with Oscium to Deliver the Industry’s First Affordable, Portable Wi-Fi and Spectrum Diagnostic Tool for Wi-Fi 6E

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaGeek, an Auvik company, today announced a technical integration with Oscium, a leading provider of innovative test and diagnostics equipment. MetaGeek Chanalyzer and WiPry Clarity bring together the best of breed in both software and hardware to provide customers with the first affordable and portable spectrum analyzer for 6 GHz. Now, internal network administrators, Wi-Fi engineers, IT professionals and MSPs alike can troubleshoot Wi-Fi issues onsite across all three bands (2.4, 5, and 6) at a fraction of the cost of hiring a professional wireless consultant.

“Oscium was a natural choice for a partner,” said Alex Hoff, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Auvik. “Oscium is well-known in the industry for providing superior hardware, and they have also served as a great partner to Auvik’s MetaGeek business for prior initiatives. MetaGeek has long been dedicated to supporting Wi-Fi administrators with visibility into the spectrum their devices use, and this integration with Oscium is critical to ensuring that visibility continues with the emergence of Wi-Fi 6E. When two teams can pair leading-edge hardware and software solutions into a single product, everybody wins.”

Teaming to Create a Trusted Wi-Fi Diagnostic Solution

Previous generations of Wi-Fi all share a small number of available channels, leading to issues with interference and congestion. Wi-Fi 6E is an emerging generation that allows businesses to take advantage of new, exclusive channels on the 6 GHz band. Organizations looking to improve their Wi-Fi speed and reliability are adopting Wi-Fi 6E, and therefore need a trusted diagnostic solution capable of analyzing and troubleshooting on 6 GHz.

Chanalyzer by MetaGeek allows Wi-Fi administrators to identify MAC addresses on a channel and display airtime per device, thereby offering deep insights into their network’s performance and empowering them to make informed decisions for optimization.

“Chanalyzer has been industry standard software for on-site Wi-Fi spectrum analysis for over a decade,” says Hoff. “With the latest generation of the software, Chanalyzer 6, we’ve added packet analysis, automatic client following, and event auto-diagnostics that show a user what’s going wrong with their Wi-Fi connection, even if they’re not a Wi-Fi expert. We know going onsite can be expensive, and we want network administrators to be able to diagnose issues from every angle to make each onsite visit count.”

With this integration, Chanalyzer is now compatible with Oscium’s WiPry Clarity hardware, enabling tri-band spectrum analysis across the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz bands. Customers can now plug their WiPry Clarity device into a laptop with Chanalyzer installed, and get Layer 1 and Layer 2 insights they’ve never before had access to. What’s more, the solution is highly portable for easy onsite troubleshooting.

“As Wi-Fi technology continues to evolve, Oscium and MetaGeek are committed to providing solutions that keep pace with the changing landscape,” said Matt Lee, Oscium co-founder. “Having partners like MetaGeek who are continuously innovating software to address the latest advancements is critical. The resulting joint offering brings sophisticated analytics and diagnostics to smaller teams that can benefit most from these capabilities.”

Learn more about Auvik’s MetaGeek solutions, visit: https://www.auvik.com/wifi-management/

About Auvik:

Auvik’s mission is to simplify how IT teams work and live by providing cloud-based IT monitoring and management with simplicity and speed. It lets IT professionals visualize IT infrastructure, SaaS applications, and shadow IT in minutes. As a result teams can identify and resolve issues in seconds, saving valuable time. Auvik is one of the fastest-growing North American technology companies, and is winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Deloitte Fast 500. Visit www.auvik.com for more details. Auvik is a registered trademark of Auvik Networks Inc.

About MetaGeek, an Auvik Company:

MetaGeek, a leader in Wi-Fi visualization, troubleshooting, and optimization, enables users to manage Wi-Fi networks that work. With a complete line of analytics hardware and software solutions for Wi-Fi, more than 150,000 customers worldwide rely on MetaGeek to improve the performance of their Wi-Fi networks. For more information about MetaGeek solutions and Wi-Fi troubleshooting, visit www.metageek.com

About Oscium:

The future of test equipment is here. Oscium delivers innovative test equipment accessories that connect to a smartphone or tablet, transforming the host device into a portable troubleshooting tool for field technicians. Oscium has been delighting customers since 2010 and offers USB spectrum analyzers, handheld spectrum analyzers, and an oscilloscope. In 2022, they released the WiPry Clarity USB spectrum analyzer, which visualizes all RF spectral activity for Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz). For more information about Oscium’s line of portable troubleshooting devices, visit www.oscium.com