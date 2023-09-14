Outcome Capital and YAFO Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Global Strategic and Financial Services to Biopharma and Healthcare Clients

BOSTON & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outcome Capital, a specialized life science advisory and investment banking firm, and YAFO Capital, a Shanghai-based boutique investment banking and advisory firm, announced that the companies have entered into a global strategic partnership, allowing both to globally expand their respective investment banking practices for providing strategic and financial advisory services, committed to the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Focused on US- and EU-based regions, Outcome Capital provides life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking services to help management teams and board members navigate the financial and strategic markets. YAFO Capital, focused on the markets in China and broader Asia, is an investment and advisory firm based in Shanghai offering clinical strategy development and asset transaction as well as licensing services to global biopharma companies.

“Outcome Capital continues to develop innovative approaches to life sciences partnerships and mergers & acquisitions in an effort to offer our clients multiple paths to success. China’s increasing role in the global biotechnology sector provides rich opportunities for Sino-U.S. cooperation,” said Dr. Oded Ben-Joseph, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Outcome. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help global clients unlock the full potential of their innovative pipelines to Asian markets and globally,” commented Sean Jiang, Founder & CEO of YAFO Capital, and Kun Tao, Head of U.S. business at YAFO Capital.

This new partnership will provide both firms a broader geographical footprint as well as foster cross-border transactions with greater aggregate bandwidth, thereby providing client companies more opportunities for value creation and meaningful business development outcomes on a global scale.

“This agreement enables us to focus on our core markets in the U.S. and Western Europe, while leveraging the investment banking and life sciences strength of YAFO in China and across Asia,” commented Arnold Freedman, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital.

“At YAFO, we understand the immense value that Chinese biotech companies bring to the global life sciences landscape. Our strategic partnership with Outcome further strengthens our commitment to support client ambitions by providing access to a vast network of potential global licensing partners and extensive industry insights,” added Victor Ye, Managing Partner and Head of China Division at YAFO Capital.

ABOUT OUTCOME CAPITAL

Outcome Capital is a unique and highly specialized life sciences advisory and investment banking firm, providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers & acquisitions, partnering, financing and strategic advisory. The firm uses its proven ‘strategy-led execution’ approach to value enhancement by assisting management teams and their boards in navigating both financial and strategic markets and implementing the best path for success. Outcome Capital’s strength stems from its multi-disciplinary team consisting of industry veterans who draw from their wide range of scientific, operational, strategic, and transactional expertise across the value chain, and broad industry network and relationships. Comprised of former CEOs, PhD/MD level scientists and clinicians, business development executives, and experienced commercialization experts, our team is driven to propel innovation from bench to bedside.

Outcome Capital, Member FINRA/SIPC

ABOUT YAFO CAPITAL

Founded in 2013, YAFO Capital is a Shanghai-based boutique investment and advisory firm, with professional teams in our China and global offices. Partnering with China’s top pharmaceutical companies, YAFO Fund mainly invests in global innovative assets. YAFO Life Sciences, as a leading advisory boutique focused on asset transactions, has built a strong proven track record and closed dozens of in-licensing and out-licensing transactions with global pharma and biotech companies. YAFO was ranked as the No. 1 advisor for China cross border licensing transactions in the past three years.

For more information, please visit www.yafocapital.com.