Diamond Sports Group and Los Angeles Kings Reach Multi-Year Renewal of Local Television and Digital Rights Agreement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group, LLC ("DSG," "Diamond," or the "Company") and the Los Angeles Kings (“LA Kings”) today announced a new, multi-year market and digital rights agreement that ensures Diamond remains the LA Kings’ exclusive local media partner.

Under the agreement, Diamond’s Bally Sports West will broadcast approximately 65 live games, as well as pre and postgame shows and original programming. Fans will have streaming access via the Bally Sports app, when they authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe to Bally Sports+, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) offering. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: “ We are thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with the LA Kings as we work together to continue delivering high-quality, live game broadcasts to our enthusiastic and dedicated regional sports audiences. This partnership furthers our commitment to the Bally Sports West distribution markets and to providing LA Kings fans with in-depth coverage of their favorite team on multiple platforms. Additionally, we are encouraged by the progress we are making in our restructuring process and are hopeful that this agreement can serve as a model for future discussions with our team and league partners.”

Said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO, AEG and Alternate Governor, LA Kings: “ The LA Kings and AEG are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Bally Sports. For nearly 40 years, our organizations have enjoyed this strong relationship, and we look forward to the future together.”

Said Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operating Officer, LA Kings: “ This is an exciting time for Kings fans as we collectively look forward to the start of the 2023-24 NHL season. We thoroughly enjoy working with our friends at Bally Sports. We are happy this agreement maintains consistency and continues to give our stakeholders informed and intimate coverage of our hockey club. We also look forward to the expanded reach through multiple, convenient options.”

Bally Sports West is a joint venture part owned by entities affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels and has been the home of the Kings since 1985, delivering exclusive coverage and telecasts of Angels and Kings games to fans in the greater Los Angeles area.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently-managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., owns the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation’s leading provider of local sports. Its 19 owned-and-operated RSNs include Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The Bally Sports RSNs serve as the TV home to half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group also has a joint venture in Marquee, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce nearly 4,500 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.