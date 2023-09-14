Lake Ridge Bank Modernizes Customer Engagement with the 8x8 XCaaS Integrated Cloud Contact Center and Unified Communications Platform

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that Lake Ridge Bank has deployed the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, to enhance customer engagement across the organization and improve employee experiences.

Located in South-Central Wisconsin, Lake Ridge Bank’s employees span 21 branch locations and work closely with customers to understand their needs and provide tailored financial solutions. Employing over 385 employees, Lake Ridge Bank needed an integrated contact center and unified communications platform across mobile, desktop, and web that was scalable and provided easy to manage and use functionality. Most importantly, Lake Ridge Bank required a communications solution that would enable every employee within the organization, whether they were in the contact center or not, to interact with and provide services to customers, especially for complex customer inquiries requiring input from highly specialized knowledgeable banking advisors.

With expert advice from IT consultant ACP CreativIT, Lake Ridge Bank chose 8x8 to help modernize their communications infrastructure to provide superior customer service and meet their customer experience targets, while also enhancing operational efficiency. 8x8 XCaaS enables all bank employees immediate access to the resources they need, regardless of where they are located or which department they work in, resulting in enhanced collaboration across the company and exceptional customer service. As an integrated platform, 8x8 XCaaS has allowed Lake Ridge Bank to reduce costs by removing the need for multiple, disparate systems.

“Our customers come to us hoping to turn their financial dreams into reality and they expect the highest levels of service, regardless of whether the inquiry is simple or complex, and we are determined to provide them with the best possible support, expertise, and experience we possibly can,” said Wade Carlson, Information Security and User Experience at Lake Ridge Bank. “With 8x8, we have a reliable, easy to manage platform that allows our managers and employees to focus on their customers, rather than technical errors or hardware malfunctions. It provides us with the same peace of mind and trust we work so hard to give our customers.”

“We understand how important it is for financial services organizations to provide their customers with resources and services they need, while also providing an excellent customer experience,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “We are proud to provide Lake Ridge Bank with the cloud contact center and unified communications solution they need to ensure that not only are their employees taken care of, but they are also able to provide their customers with the service that customer obsessed organizations, like Lake Ridge Bank, are known for.”

8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities, is a resilient, secure, and compliant cloud platform that offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

