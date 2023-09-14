LaborIQ® Announces Referral Partnership with Paycor®

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaborIQ, a breakout tech company providing market compensation software, and Paycor, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, are pleased to announce the companies have formed a referral partnership to help HR leaders recruit, manage, pay and develop their people with market-competitive salary answers for all occupations in the U.S.

The strategic referral partnership will provide Paycor customers with the most competitive salary recommendations for today’s job market, and employee retention answers to help grow their companies.

“We are very pleased to partner with Paycor, a dominant presence in HCM solutions for HR teams. LaborIQ’s compensation software, together with Paycor, creates an advantage for companies who need today’s answers for hiring and reducing pay gaps. Technology, speed and methodology has significantly evolved in the HR tech space,” said Claudine Zachara, President & COO of LaborIQ.

Paycor customers will receive exclusive LaborIQ software benefits beginning now. The partnership will include unlimited access to salary recommendations and pay benchmarks for more than 20,000 jobs.

About LaborIQ

LaborIQ modernizes how U.S. organizations receive market-competitive pay recommendations. We believe that for companies to compete for talent and succeed, they must have access to unmatched salary data quality, backed by labor market research, analysis and validation. HR teams fill jobs faster and reduce turnover, getting pay decisions right every time. Thousands of users trust LaborIQ to provide salary recommendations, close pay gaps, and simplify pay transparency strategies. Learn more at LaborIQ.co.

About Paycor

Paycor’s human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That’s why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.