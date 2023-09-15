Ikon Pass Holders Can Experience Over $1 Billion in New Terrain, Lifts, Dining, Skier Services and More for Winter 23/24

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As winter in North America approaches, Ikon Pass brings the good stuff as pass holders can look forward to over $1 billion in new and improved infrastructure and experiences aimed at enhancing the guest experience, including new terrain expansion, reimagined base areas and lodges, innovative beginner areas, new lifts and gondolas, expanded snow making, imaginative culinary offerings, improved skier services and more.

Winter 23/24 also offers pass holders new destinations - Alyeska in Alaska and Snow Valley in California - additional pass holder benefits, endless adventure and exceptional experiences at the most unique mountain destinations across the globe. An exciting winter season awaits.

NEW TERRAIN

This winter, skiers and riders will have access to more than 1,000 additional acres of terrain across multiple Ikon Pass destinations.

Highlights:

Steamboat’s new Mahogany Ridge adds 650 acres of advanced and expert terrain, making Steamboat the second largest ski resort in Colorado

Aspen Mountain will see its largest expansion project in decades, adding a new lift that will serve 153 acres of new terrain, expanding intermediate, advanced and gladed runs

Loon Mountain’s South Peak Expansion will add 30+ acres of new terrain, a new quad chairlift, with 50% more beginner terrain

Sugarloaf’s West Mountain expansion will add 120 new skiable acres, beginner and intermediate trails, transformational lift upgrades, including the new Bucksaw Express high-speed quad

BEGINNER ZONES

Ikon Pass destinations look to welcome new skiers and riders with a more accessible and comfortable experience.

Highlights:

New beginner and intermediate trails available at Loon’s South Peak and Sugarloaf’s West Mountain

Revelstoke is adding a centralized progressive zone

Stratton will offer a completely re-imagined Learning Zone with new surface lifts and terrain

Taos Ski valley is upgrading the Pioneers beginner area with a new lift and regraded terrain

Copper continues to expand its Western Territory, with the introduction of new beginner trails and gladed areas

Steamboat’s Greenhorn Ranch, dedicated to beginner terrain, will open for its second season at the mid-station of the Wild Blue Gondola

Look for an enhanced beginner area also at Boyne Mountain and Revelstoke

NEW LIFTS

Ikon Pass holders will enjoy more than 25 new state-of-the-art lifts this upcoming season, significantly increasing uphill capacity at their favorite mountains and helping ease congestion to maximize time on the mountain. Across all Ikon Pass destinations, new and modernized lifts will also improve access to high-elevation beginner terrain, create better skier and rider circulation, and allow skiers and riders of all abilities to enjoy scenic vistas. Others will provide faster and easier connections between different skiing areas within a destination.

Highlights:

Big Sky Resort’s iconic Lone Peak Tram will transform access to the highest scenic overlook in Montana presiding over the peaks of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, as well as Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks

Steamboat’s second and final leg of its Wild Blue Gondola will open in December, becoming the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America, taking guests from bottom to top in 13 minutes

The Highlands in Michigan is installing a new six-person, high-speed Doppelmayr D-Line bubble chairlift, complete with heated seats - the first lift of its kind in the Midwest.

Tremblant, Stratton and Crystal Mountain will begin offering direct to lift access with new RFID technology at all major lifts

New and upgraded lifts at Winter Park, Snowshoe, Aspen Mountain, Mammoth Mountain, Solitude, Schweitzer, Taos Ski Valley, Sun Valley, Brighton, Loon Mountain, Sugarloaf, Sunday River, Snowbasin, Mt. Bachelor, Boyne Mountain, The Highlands, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Dolomiti Superski, Kitzbühel, Thredbo (2024)

NEW LODGES & CULINARY OFFERINGS

Ikon Pass holders will also discover eight new lodges this winter season, from new and innovative on-mountain spots to redesigned mid-mountain lodges, all offering delicious new culinary offerings and comfortable yet fun spaces to recharge and relax.

Highlights:

Deer Valley will transform the second level of Royal Street Cafe into a new après destination

Bear Mountain’s highly anticipated redesigned Laybacks Bar is slated to become the ideal place to après all day. Bear Mountain will also add a 12,000 sq. ft. patio extension, stretching across the entire east end of the base area

Snow Valley will boast fully remodeled food and beverage venues

Copper will debut its stunning 25,000-square-foot mid-mountain lodge, The Aerie, which includes a full-service on-mountain restaurant, “Forage and Feast”

Steamboat will open The Range Food & Drink Hall, elevating the culinary and après experience with cashless dining, boasting a variety of vendors including Sunshine Bowl Ramen, Pioneer Pie, Twister Tacos, Why Not Sandwich Shop, plus a full bar and lounge experience with indoor and outdoor seating

Sundog Tap Room is a new dining and gathering space in the heart of the Winter Park Resort base-area village, complete with a new menu and a grand self-serve tap wall with more than 30 different taps of beer

Brighton’s new hybrid Snake Creek Lodge is made of repurposed shipping containers and will offer two dining halls and expansive exterior seating areas on a heated concrete terrace

Crystal Mountain will open a new Midway Yurt, featuring grab and go snacks, drinks, and retail

Windham Mountain will offer an Italian Alps-style eatery with high-end dining service and an on-site sommelier

A new 5,000 sq. ft. patio is coming to Snowbasin’s Strawberry side with heated cobblestones and over 180 seats with multiple dining options

On the lodging side, Sugarbush has completed over $1 million in renovations to the Sugar Lodge, now called The Lodge at Lincoln Peak, with 24 rooms including two suites, and The Black Sheep Pub

UPGRADED SKIER SERVICES

Ikon Pass holders will benefit from upgraded skier services and diversified offerings, all designed to create a seamless experience on- and off-the-mountain, with redesigned rental shops, updated locker rooms, more spacious base lodges, improved parking lots, re-imagined children’s facilities, and fun off-mountain activities.

Highlights:

A new Kids Ski School lunch center is slated to debut at Deer Valley

Schweitzer forges ahead with the new Schweitzer Creek Village project, creating a dedicated area for day guests, perfect for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders, as well as ample parking and additional rental and SnowSports school facilities

Windham will unveil revamped facilities in its base lodge and private club

Creekside snow-front services will debut this winter at Steamboat, conveniently located adjacent to the slopes and Steamboat Square, with new guest lockers, ski valet, UCHealth Urgent Care Clinic, and additional restrooms

ENHANCED SNOWMAKING

Snowmaking upgrades allow Ikon Pass destinations to open terrain faster and more efficiently, helping to provide guests with an early season. Automated and energy-efficient snowmaking systems allow destinations to take advantage of shorter snowmaking windows and recover from weather events more quickly.

Highlights:

Look for upgrades at Eldora, Mammoth Mountain, Steamboat, Blue Mountain, Copper Mountain, Sugarbush, Dolomiti Superski, Sunday River, Panorama, Sun Peaks, Killington-Pico, Sugarloaf, Windham Mountain, Boyne Mountain, Thredbo (2024)

Ikon Pass is currently on sale for the 23/24 winter season. For more details, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world’s most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Lotte Arai Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.