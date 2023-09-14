Third Annual CoreGiving Day to Unite More Than 2,200 Volunteers in Cities Across the United States

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreGiving, a nonprofit organization founded to fight childhood hunger across the U.S., will hold its third annual CoreGiving Day on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. CoreGiving Day will bring together more than 2,200 volunteers to support local food banks in over 60 cities. Blackstone employees as well as employees from 16 Blackstone Real Estate portfolio companies will be participating in this year’s event.

“More than 9 million children in the U.S. do not know where their next meal is coming from, and data shows that young people who lack adequate nutrition struggle socially and academically while also facing physical and mental health challenges,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chairman and co-founder of CoreGiving and chief executive officer of Link Logistics. “We established CoreGiving knowing it would make a positive impact. Each year, I grow even more proud of what we are accomplishing as I experience this impact firsthand with colleagues from Link Logistics and our broader Blackstone family.”

Since its inception, CoreGiving has donated more than 35 million meals to children in need. In 2022, CoreGiving raised over $3.2 million to provide more than 16 million meals through partnerships with 67 hunger-relief organizations across the country. Last year’s CoreGiving Day brought together more than 2,100 volunteers who sorted, packed and served food, making over 650,000 meals accessible for neighbors in 40 cities.

“Children and families face many barriers to accessing enough food to live active, healthy lives," said Bridget O'Connell, executive director of CoreGiving. “CoreGiving Day is crucial for us in our work to combat food insecurity. I am thrilled to come together with Blackstone and its real estate portfolio companies as we work toward ensuring that every child has the food and nutrition they need to thrive.”

To donate to CoreGiving or learn more about the organization, please visit www.coregiving.org.

About CoreGiving

CoreGiving is a 501(c)(3) organization established to fight childhood hunger across the U.S. CoreGiving works closely with Blackstone Real Estate portfolio companies to fulfill its mission. Companies participating in the third annual CoreGiving Day include: American Campus Communities (Austin, TX), ANDMORE (Las Vegas, NV), April Housing (Los Angeles, CA), Beam Living (New York, NY), Binomial Real Estate (Salt Lake City, UT), BioMed Realty (San Diego, CA), Blackstone (New York, NY), BRE Hotels & Resorts (New York, NY), EQ Office (Chicago, IL), Home Partners of America (Chicago, IL), Link Logistics (New York, NY), LivCor (Chicago, IL), Longview Senior Housing (Tampa, FL), Preferred Apartment Communities (Atlanta, GA), QTS (Overland Park, KS), Revantage (Chicago, IL), and ShopCore Properties (Chicago, IL).