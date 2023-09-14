LeadingResponse Announces National Account Partnership With Ruth’s Chris Steak House

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadingResponse, a leading performance marketer for financial, legal, health and aging markets, is partnering with Ruth’s Chris Steak House to provide a specialized program that includes an exclusive menu offering with locked in pricing, and streamlined booking process for its clients and advisors to host best-in-class event programs.

“Our mission is to create high quality engagements between our clients and the high value consumers who need them. Through our best-in-class data, technology, and partnerships, we enable great results for clients and consumers alike,” stated Matthew Kearney, Chief Executive Officer at LeadingResponse. “But no matter how sophisticated our marketing - and ours is cutting edge - we want that first meeting to be in a top quality environment. Ruth’s Chris Steak House fits perfectly. With our integrated booking platform making for a seamless process this new, premier, exclusive partnership enables us to pass on the benefits of our scale and status to our clients nationwide.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is a premier steakhouse with over 130 locations in the United States that consistently draws 5-star reviews. With this partnership in place, LeadingResponse clients can now book multiple private dining events throughout the U.S., take advantage of the exclusive menu, complimentary Wi-Fi and A/V equipment. Additionally, LeadingResponse will have advance notice of new restaurant openings.

If you are interested in hosting a live seminar in your area, please reach out to LeadingResponse at 800.660.2550 or complete the form at https://leadingresponse.com/contact-us/.

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, premier performance marketer for the financial, legal, and health & aging markets, connects consumers facing life’s big decisions to experts at exactly the right time help is needed. Clients find they get better results, better technology, and better service with LeadingResponse via our national partnerships, leading-edge technology, and our proven multi-channel solutions. LRSP consistently drives over 1 million consumers/annually to its clients. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.