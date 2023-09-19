Inszone Insurance Services Strengthens Presence in Southern California with Acquisition of Titan Global Insurance Brokerage Inc.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of Titan Global Insurance Brokerage Inc., a well-established independent brokerage with nearly two decades of experience. This strategic move strengthens Inszone Insurance's position in the market and enhances its ability to deliver unparalleled service and value to clients throughout Southern California, and in the San Diego area.

Founded in October 2007 by Brent Albright, Titan Global Insurance Brokerage has been instrumental in serving businesses with unique insurance needs. Starting with a focus on workers' compensation, Albright expanded his expertise to encompass general commercial insurance, catering to companies that were traditionally challenging to insure. Recognizing the significance of building strong relationships with clients, Albright prioritized providing every client, regardless of their business size, with the same level of care and service.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Titan Global Insurance Brokerage," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "Brent Albright has built an outstanding reputation for his expertise and dedication to client satisfaction. This acquisition not only expands our footprint in Southern California but also strengthens our ability to serve businesses with unique insurance requirements. We look forward to integrating Titan’s client base so they can benefit from the full support of our company’s resources."

With this acquisition, Inszone Insurance Services gains access to a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, particularly in workers' compensation and general commercial insurance. The shared commitment to exceptional service and personalized attention ensures a seamless transition for Titan's clients, who will continue to receive the same level of care they have come to expect.

"One of the main reasons I decided to sell my agency to Inszone was because I wanted to provide more support and expanded lines of coverage for my customers," said Brent Albright, founder of Titan Global Insurance Brokerage. "Many of my clients have been with me for a significant amount of time, and I wanted to ensure that they would continue to receive the outstanding service and resources they have come to expect. I chose Inszone because I believe they have the capability to meet and exceed my clients' expectations."

As Inszone Insurance Services celebrates this strategic acquisition, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative insurance solutions and exceptional customer service. With a growing presence across multiple states and an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, Inszone Insurance Services continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive insurance coverage.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 39 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.