IEEE 2089™ Provides Foundation for European Reference Document for Children's Protection & Well-being Online

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced a milestone in the advancement of the IEEE 2089™ standard for use in localized efforts to address children’s rights and safety in digital products and services. IEEE 2089, Standard for Age Appropriate Digital Services Framework-Based on the 5Rights Principles, has been recognized to serve as the foundation for a new CEN/CENELEC Workshop Agreement (CWA).

A global standard, IEEE 2089(™) provides organizations a practical framework for designing processes for age appropriate digital services toward responsible technological innovation inclusive of children. Based on IEEE 2089, this newly released CWA describes a set of processes to help design and develop online products and services with the rights and well-being of children in mind.

The CWA helps organizations understand how their products and services affect children. Defined processes help to create system design approaches and software engineering methods to be age-appropriate or to check whether the digital product is age-appropriate. This is intended to enhance the benefits and reduce the risks in the digital world for young users up to the age of 18.

The new CWA published by CEN/CENELEC localizes IEEE 2089 within the European context, where it can address specific needs identified in various EU policies and regulations. This includes serving the new European strategy for a Better Internet for Kids (BIK+), which proposes safe, age appropriate digital services with every child in Europe protected, empowered, and respected online.

The processes in this CWA also address the EU’s Digital Services Act requirements for the protection of minors online, and can provide the basis for a new EU standard. In collaboration with IEEE, OVE (Austrian Electrotechnical Association), the 5Rights Foundation, Arizona State University, Istanbul Bilgi University, the Digital Opportunities Foundation, Eurochild and several international companies participated in the preparation of the CWA.

“The adoption of IEEE 2089 as the core of this new CEN/CENELEC Workshop Agreement represents a major advancement in the protection and empowerment of European children and youth online,” said Konstantinos Karachalios, Managing Director, IEEE SA. “The IEEE Standards Association appreciates the support and leadership of OVE in helping to make this happen.”

About IEEE SA

IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) is a collaborative organization where innovators raise the world’s standards for technology. IEEE SA provides a globally open, consensus-building environment and platform that empowers people to work together in the development of leading-edge, market-relevant technology standards, and industry solutions shaping a better, safer and sustainable world. Learn more about IEEE SA.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more about IEEE.