Rockwell Automation and Infinitum Announce Agreement to Make High-Efficiency Low Voltage Drives and Motors Available for Energy-Intensive Industrial Applications

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Infinitum, creator of the sustainable air core motor, today announced an exclusive agreement to jointly develop and distribute a new class of high-efficiency, integrated low voltage drive and motor technology. This solution will significantly save energy and cut costs for industrial customers globally, while helping them reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable.

As companies grow more energy conscious and look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, variable frequency drives (VFDs) with high-efficiency motors have increasingly come into focus. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric motors consume approximately 40% of the electricity consumed globally, with the percentage rising to nearly 70% for industrial companies.

Under this agreement, Rockwell’s market-leading PowerFlex® drive technology will be combined with Infinitum’s high-efficiency Aircore EC motor system. This powerful package will help companies reduce their carbon footprint with a motor system that is 50% smaller and lighter, uses 66% less copper, and consumes 10% less energy than traditional iron core motors.

“ We’ve long recognized the benefits of Infinitum’s integrated motor and drive system because of its class-leading energy efficiency, sustainability, and ease of operations,” said Barry Elliott, vice president and general manager of Power Control, Rockwell Automation. “ We’re excited about the powerful impact that our new joint solution will have on improving sustainability, energy-efficiency, and productivity for our customers around the world.”

Rockwell and Infinitum have collaborated since 2021, when Rockwell made an initial investment in Infinitum as part of the company’s Series C funding.

“ We’re excited to extend our successful partnership with Rockwell Automation. This agreement opens new customer channels for our sustainable motors that can power the world with less energy, material, and waste,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO, Infinitum. “ Working with Rockwell will enable a direct and widespread impact on industrial companies, reducing electricity consumption and increasing sustainability for this energy-intensive sector.”

The integrated VFD and motors will be available in late 2024 exclusively through Rockwell and its partners.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.