Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia™ & Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced that on August 30, 2023 it signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC (“Seller”) which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (the “Amendment”) as originally announced on April 18, 2023.

Terms of the Amendment

Pursuant to the Amendment, the 76,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a “Lobe Share”) previously issued to the Altemia members (“Selling Members”) shall be returned by the Selling Members to the Company and cancelled by the Company pursuant a share cancellation agreement. The 76,000,000 Lobe Shares shall be reissued upon the later of:

1. Achievement of the following milestones: a. 25% on or after the closing date; b. 25% on delivery of inventory to a Lobe designated storage facility; c. 25% on the first commercial sale allowing the trademark validation; and d. 25% on successful completion of SAN100 Tech Transfer Documentation (which includes batch records for R&D batch produced in a lab setting for use in a stability study and includes ingredients and manufacturing instructions) and Samples of SAN100 are delivered to Lobe. collectively, clauses (a) through (d) are referred to as a “Milestone”. Each Milestone a, b, c and d represents 19,000,000 Lobe Shares, and 2. Within ten (10) days of Selling Member providing Lobe a written notice to release some or all of the then available shares with respect to which the applicable Milestone has been met. Each Altemia member may in such notice designate one or more third parties to receive some or all of any such Lobe Shares then available for release.

About Altemia™

Altemia™ is a trademark registered to Altemia and Company, LLC of Stuart Florida. Altemia™ is the brand name of a patent pending oral emulsion consisting of a proprietary mixture of polyunsaturated fatty acid triglyceride esters clinically evaluated to reduce inflammation associated in adults with SCD. The term medical food, as defined in section 5(b) of the Orphan Drug Act (21 U.S.C. 360ee (b) (3)) is "a food which is formulated to be consumed under the supervision of a physician and which is intended for the specific dietary management of a disease or condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles, are established by medical evaluation." SCD is among a few inborn errors of metabolism specifically named in legislation that qualifies as treatable with medical foods. More information is available at http://altemiascd.com/. This product should not be confused with a previous product development program with a similar name. That program also called Altemia (SC411) was the project name used during the development of a drug product to treat SCD in children.

About Sickle Cell Disease

SCD is a group of hereditary red blood cell disorders. Healthy red blood cells are round, and they move through small blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. In someone who has SCD, the red blood cells (RBC) become inflamed under certain stress conditions resulting in among other symptoms, an increase of C-Reactive Protein (a biomarker for SCD). Inflammation causes the RBC’s membrane to become hard and sticky, and this tends to slow or even block blood flow in the blood vessels (capillaries) of the limbs and organs. This slowing of the blood cells causes a cascade of events that results in pain and vaso-occlusive event (VOC). The sickle cells also die earlier than normal red blood cells and the bone marrow cannot make enough new red blood cells to replenish the dying ones, which causes a constant shortage of red blood cells called anemia. Blocked blood flow may cause pain and other serious problems such as infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke. Populations that suffer from SCD have a shortened life span. According to the CDC, it is estimated that SCD affects approximately 100,000 individuals in the United States, occurring among approximately 1 out of every 500 Black or African American births and 1 out of every 36,000 Hispanic American births. A similar number of patients are affected in Europe. There are millions of patients in the Middle East, Africa and India. Lobe plans to sell the product globally, either directly or through partners.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

