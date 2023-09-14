The Intelligence Group/TIG Environmental Joins Top ENR Firm Verdantas, Strengthening Environmental Forensics, Digital Solutions and Sediment Management Capabilities Across All Verdantas’ Geographies

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdantas, a private-equity-backed solution provider of environmental services, sustainable engineering, data analysis, and visualization in support of their clients’ sustainability and strategic infrastructure objectives, announced today that it had acquired The Intelligence Group (TIG)/TIG Environmental, a well-respected company known for its work in environmental forensics, remedial cost allocation, data analytics and management of contaminated sediments based in Bedminster, New Jersey with offices across the US. This addition to Verdantas brings added depth to their engineering and remedial services, adding significant capabilities on large-scale CERCLA cleanups and unique digital solutions for clients managing environmental liabilities.

“Linking up with The Intelligence Group is an exciting move for us at Verdantas. They will allow us to offer more to our clients and enable us to serve TIG clients with a broader set of solutions,” said Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, “We’re very excited to welcome TIG on board. They're known for bringing top talent to environmental investigations and decision-driving data analysis and visualization, and their approach to collaboration and teamwork matches our people-focused culture perfectly.”

Dennis Farley, The Intelligence Group CEO, says, “Joining Verdantas allows us to bring a broader range of services to our clients and better serve their needs, while providing our employees the opportunity to deploy their expertise and develop solutions across a broader range of challenges. We are excited to join the experienced team at Verdantas and collaborate with such a talented group of professionals.“

Chris Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners said, “We are delighted to have The Intelligence Group join Verdantas. Linking their unique set of capabilities with Verdantas' extensive services further deepens Verdantas' focus on strategic growth, which increases value for clients, employees, and shareholders.”

About The Intelligence Group

TIG Environmental has helped clients navigate the complexity of high-stakes environmental projects for over 20 years. Our experts have deep experience in finding facts, turning data into decisions, and steering strategies to achieve successful resolutions. With experience and tools in advanced environmental science, engineering, statistics, project management, and information design, we specialize in investigating, analyzing, and arriving at well-informed strategic decisions that drive projects to successful outcomes.​

TIG Environmental experts have developed investigative, science, and engineering solutions for many of the largest contaminated sites in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The team has helped clients navigate environmental projects in every phase, from discovery to successful restoration and remediation. Their integrated approach minimizes risks and brings projects to sustainable closure.

About Verdantas

Verdantas currently employs more than 925 people in 44 offices across the US and is home to many of the industry's top scientists, engineers, and technical experts. Verdantas operates a people-focused culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The company is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates.