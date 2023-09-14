AECOM selected as Lead Designer for the I-35 Northeast Expansion South Project in San Antonio, Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced its appointment as Lead Designer for the Lone Star Constructors joint venture, which has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage the design, delivery, and maintenance of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) South Project in Bexar County, Texas. The project consists of four miles of non-tolled improvements along I-35 from I-410 South to I-410 North that will help relieve congestion along the corridor while improving safety, accessibility, and operational efficiency.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with the Texas Department of Transportation on this important project that will provide the transportation infrastructure needed to support the dynamic San Antonio and Austin regions,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our teams will deploy their unrivalled technical expertise and local knowledge to complete these ambitious improvements, expanding our record of delivering transformative transportation projects across Texas.”

AECOM will design and deliver three elevated express lanes along I-35 in each direction, consisting of two elevated general purpose lanes and one HOV lane. Work will include direct connectors at the I-410 South interchange and connection to elevated lanes and direct connectors at the I-410 North interchange, currently under construction. To execute this work, AECOM will seek participation of minority- and women-owned business throughout the project, contributing to a stronger, more equitable regional industry and economy.

“We are excited to develop an innovative solution for this major transportation project that prioritizes the efficient use of existing transportation facilities,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “The expansion of Interstate 35 will help improve the quality of life of current and future residents while supporting job creation and further attracting businesses to the rapidly growing area.”

The I-35 NEX South Project is the second phase of the larger three-part I-35 NEX project that will expand approximately 19.5 miles from I-410 South to San Antonio’s FM 1103. Once completed, the full project will add elevated and additional lanes on the highway to improve mobility and congestion and complement the economic development and growth in the region.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of US$13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

